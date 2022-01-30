The new movie from Netflix known as Don’t Look Up stars a lot of A-list actors & actresses. In fact, Academy Award winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are among them. The reason Netflix seemed to gather so much interest from actors seems to be due to how real the story is. Most claimed they came away feeling how unbelievably real the script came across, which you’d think is crazy. How could a script like this actually seem so realistic? The synopsis of the film is that two astronomers find out that a giant comet is heading toward Earth and will likely destroy the planet.

To warn the public, the duo decides to go on a huge media tour where they find people to be seemingly oblivious to the obvious danger coming. The reaction from interviewers and anchors seems to mirror that of the public in the movie. How could this be real? The response to this is easy: have you ever lived among mankind? In this article, we break down why humanity is like this and what Don’t Look Up explained about us that we often do not see. We’ll discuss potential world-ending events or crises, and explain how issues like this happen all the time. In fact, some obvious issues YOU might have direct involvement in.

Why Do People Put Their Head In The Sand?

Before we get into some potential world-ending events and how people might react, the Don’t Look Up film finds that people are putting their heads in the sand. It is almost as if they are subconsciously ignoring the threats to their life around them. Why is this? There are a few reasons. The human brain is actually unable to process its own destruction. Go ahead, try to think of how you’d respond to being dead. You cannot because there is really no way to process something like that.

While people can understand the science behind a potential world-ending event… they’d rather not believe it. In fact, it is far easier to do this. That is especially true if the threat to their existence will take several months to years. We’re able to process a possible threat when it’s immediate. Like if someone is trying to assassinate you, it is likely you’ll respond to stop that threat because of its immediacy. However, that is not so with things that will take time to happen.