How James Harrison Saved Millions: A Tribute To The Man with the Golden Arm 

James Harrison made his final blood plasma donation on May 11, 2018. It’s a story that recently gained attention after he died on February 17, 2025. Known as Australia’s “Man with the Golden Arm,” this quiet hero from New South Wales gave blood for over 60 years. His rare blood saved more than 2.4 million babies from death. Many people gathered at Sydney’s Town Hall Donor Centre to watch his last donation. Harrison’s simple act of rolling up his sleeve twice a month changed countless families forever.

A Hero’s Beginnings

Born in Sydney in 1936, James Harrison had no idea his blood would one day save millions. His story started like many others – a normal Australian boy with a normal childhood. Yet his unique biology would eventually transform him into one of history’s greatest lifesavers, though you’d never guess it looking at the humble man from New South Wales who simply saw donation as his duty.