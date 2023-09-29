How Charting The Ocean Used to Be Terrifying

In simple terms, charting the ocean means looking at shallow and deep depths, marine life, and differing pressure. Before we had the technology that we do today, charting the ocean used to be terrifying. This was thanks to a lack of knowledge and specialized equipment. It was a perilous endeavor that left the ocean as a mystery more often than not. Hydrographers also had no idea what was lurking beneath the ocean’s surface. As scientists learned to chart the ocean more and more, they made incredible discoveries, though there’s still much of the ocean that remains unknown. In modern times, they use robots to navigate parts of the ocean that are too dangerous for humans to enter.

Nowadays, scientists also chart the temperature of the ocean. While air temperature fluctuates every year, it’s typically matched by an increase or decrease of heat stored in the ocean. Even though jumping into the ocean and realizing in warm waters might feel like a good thing, it’s bad. In 2014, the ocean’s temperatures were record-breaking. And because of this giant spike in temperature, the NOAA had to rescale its heat chart. It’s terrifying news. Each of us plays our part, and through climate change awareness, we can try to use less plastic, carpool more often, and lessen our carbon footprint.