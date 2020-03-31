Here’s How Long It Took Scientists To Address Other Outbreaks Throughout History

The current crisis has everyone thinking about how to protect themselves and other people from becoming sick. For many people, the answer to this is to look for the experts, the scientists who study illness and try to find antibiotics and cures for people. Other people are looking more into the past – the history of pandemics and how science helped in those moments.

It’s something that many people don’t think about. You know about the flu pandemic of 1918 or the Black Plague, but do you know how the world overcame these situations? Have you ever looked at how science helped the population back then just as it’s helping now? This article is here to give you the history of the past crises and the scientific breakthroughs that helped stop them. Psychologically, it’s helpful to know this history as it gives you more hope that we will get through the current crisis.

