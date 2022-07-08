What truly is a “classic” movie, especially for a generation like the one we’re living in now? It is tough to answer such a question sometimes, as an enjoyable movie for some may bore others to death. Therefore, we tend to define classic movies by their “replayability” and the interest it brings to the viewer. As in, there is no shocking twist that you already know when you watch it normally. If there is, the movie has to be compelling the entire time otherwise it is just a movie centered around its ending only. This meant some movies like Shutter Island did not make the cut, in spite of it being relatively good.

Movies like this hinge everything on the “reveal” ending, and you cannot just “unknow” that on the re-watch. Meanwhile, a movie like The Mask might not be part of this article. Yet it can be re-watched consistently due to the overall interest it brings to viewers. Classic movies need to be able to make us enjoy the overall, not just one specific part. While having a lot of Academy Awards can mean a movie is good, there are many others without any awards that are fantastic. An important note for this article is that we decided to make 1985 our cut-off for movies since that splits this generation from past generations. Let’s get started!

The Count of Monte Cristo

Awards: None

Based on the popular book of the same name written by French author Alexandre Dumas, this film stars Jim Caviezel and Guy Pearce as the main leads. The story is all about a man named Edmond Dantès who comes from humble beginnings. As his life is getting better, he is getting a potential Captain role and marrying his dream girl. But his supposed best friend Fernand Mondego is jealous of all this and betrays him. Dantès spends years in prison at Château d’If until managing to escape, and eventually finds the treasure of Monte Cristo. He then becomes a Count and plots his detailed revenge on all who wronged him.