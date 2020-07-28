Grow Plants Like a Botanist Thanks to These Gardening Products

Whether you’re new to gardening or you have a green thumb, there’s always something on the market that can make your life a little easier. You may be attempting indoor gardening, containing gardening, raised bed gardening, or just all-out, petal to the metal, total backyard overhaul gardening – it doesn’t matter. Hopefully, the list we have put together below will have a few things you might want to try out! You will be able to grow plants and flowers like a botanist thanks to these online gardening products.

If you’re excited to start planting, but you either kill all your plants (like me) or want to expand your plant repertoire, then this book should be your first stop. Leslie Halleck has an easy breakdown on what tools and techniques you need to propagate plants, get rid of pesky pests and diseases, start seeds, and transplant cuttings.

This gardening product is a great beginner’s guide to make sure anyone can make more of their favorite plants! It’s ideal for the care of houseplants, vegetables, and flowers, so don’t think you’ll be limited in options.

Grab your copy here for $17.