From Schrödinger to Relativity: 30 Science Concepts from The Big Bang Theory Explained

For twelve seasons, The Big Bang Theory did something remarkable: it turned complex physics into prime-time entertainment. From quantum mechanics to cosmic inflation, the show wove real, mind-bending science into its DNA, using some of the universe’s most fascinating principles to fuel its stories and jokes. Through Sheldon’s whiteboards and Leonard’s experiments, from Raj’s astronomical discoveries to Howard’s engineering feats, the show didn’t just reference science. It celebrated it. Here’s a deep dive into the actual scientific concepts that made us laugh, think, and occasionally scratch our heads alongside our favorite Caltech physicists.”