Most of the time, human beings entering wild safari territories with proper guides can be incredibly fun. Other times, they can suffer a terrible experience they would not wish on their worst enemy. Bad safari experiences are thankfully not as common as good ones in Africa. However, they do happen and they can end in absolute tragedy. There are times that these people meet a fate that they truly deserved while others happen by complete accident.

Remember, these are wild places and even in proper safari parks that are patrolled by humans year-round, there can be issues that occur. Wild animals like several predatory cats, buffalo, hippos, crocodiles, and many more are not heavily controlled or tamed like what you might see in a zoo. They roam free and it is up to guides to protect people from harm, but they can only do so much. That said, here are true personal experiences about bad safari experiences that might shock you.

The Hippo Attack

A Florida woman decided to spend her 37th birthday taking a Safari. She went on a guided canoe trip along the Zambezi River in Zimbabwe in December of 2018. She and her husband nearly met their end when a Hippopotamus attacked the safari group, leading to one of the worst birthdays one could have experienced. While the group spotted a group of Hippos and initially did try to paddle away, one went underwater and came up dramatically out of the water, capsizing the woman’s canoe.

The Hippo then dragged her underwater, presumably to end her life. Thankfully, while this might have been fatal 99 times out of 100, one of the guides on the trip was able to grab the woman and pull her to safety on the river bank. It was later found that the Hippo was attempting to protect a young calf that was nearby underwater. While the Hippo did break the woman’s femur, she made a full recovery. Sure, this ranks high among bad safari experiences, but what a cool birthday story!