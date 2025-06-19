Ancient Plant DNA Unlocks Secrets of Earth’s Past Climate Changes

The secrets of our planet’s ancient climates are hidden in the most unlikely places—inside the DNA of plants that lived thousands or even millions of years ago. Recent advances in genetic research allow scientists to extract and analyze ancient plant DNA, revealing a detailed record of how Earth’s environment has changed over time. By uncovering these genetic blueprints, researchers are rewriting the story of climate change and offering new insights into how ecosystems responded to past shifts. Ancient plant DNA is transforming climate science and shaping our understanding of the world’s environmental history.