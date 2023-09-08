Alien Landscapes on Earth: Unbelievable Photos of Otherworldly Places

If you’re a traveler, you’ll know just how beautiful the world is. There are so many jaw-dropping places to visit on this planet that it might seem like an impossible feat to choose just a handful of places. You might even want to travel to outer space one day, even though it feels like an impossible dream. We’re here to tell you that you can travel to otherworldly places just by staying on planet Earth. If you’re an outdoorsy lover who’s looking for a unique adventure to an alien-esque landscape, then we have the spots for you. You won’t believe this list of photos that were taken on Earth. They look foreign and unreachable, even though they might be located right next to your backyard.

The Danakil Depression, Ethiopia

This photo looks like it belongs on Mars, as an incredibly inhospitable place. This alien landscape is the closest you’ll get to standing on Venus, without the bone-crushing atmospheric pressure, that is. The Danakil Depression is also known as the “gateway to hell” thanks to the intense sulphuric acid and chlorine gases that fill the air from the geysers. Temperatures here can reach up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit, or 45 degrees Celsius, and it lies over 330 feet or 100 meters below sea level. Volcanic activity pulls apart the landscape. National Geographic even once described it as the cruelest place on Earth. Because the earth’s crust is particularly thin at this location, you’ll find geysers, lava, salt pans, and cones (Journeys by Design).