Home Animals 38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Animals

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe

By Chu E. - January 1, 2025

From the depths of the ocean to the heights of the rainforest canopy, animals constantly surprise us with their abilities. Yet many of us still believe outdated myths about animal behavior and capabilities. A dolphin’s “smile” isn’t always friendly, a snake’s forked tongue is a sophisticated sensory tool, and that sleeping bear isn’t just taking a long nap. Let’s explore what science has revealed about these fascinating creatures and correct some persistent misconceptions that shape how we view the animal kingdom.

NEXT >>

Animals Can’t Feel Pain or Emotions Like Humans

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: Ryan Stone

Research confirms that animals experience pain and emotions similarly to humans. Their nervous systems send pain signals through the same pathways humans use, and they respond positively to pain medication. Elephants mourn their dead, stopping at burial sites to touch the bones of lost family members. Even small creatures show remarkable compassion: mice will skip treats to help other mice in trouble. After losing a companion, chimpanzees display classic signs of depression, such as refusing meals and avoiding others. Scientists have mapped the brains of dogs and cats, finding emotional circuits that mirror our own. Perhaps most telling, laboratory rats consistently choose to help trapped cage-mates instead of eating chocolate rewards.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Coral Reefs Aren’t Animals

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: Francesco Ungaro

Coral reefs consist of millions of tiny animals called polyps, each smaller than a fingernail. These polyps build calcium carbonate skeletons that create the massive structures we see. A single coral colony can contain millions of individual polyps working together. They have mouths, digestive systems, and tentacles to catch food floating by. Most reef-building corals have a symbiotic relationship with algae living in their tissues, providing them with food through photosynthesis. At night, coral polyps emerge from their skeletal homes to feed, using stinging cells to catch tiny prey. Some corals can live for centuries – the oldest known coral colony in Hawaii is over 4,000 years old.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Wild Animals Make Good Pets

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: Pixabay

Wild animals need specific things that a house or backyard cannot provide, no matter how well-meaning the owner might be. A tiger cub might look cute, but it will grow into a dangerous adult that needs miles of territory and fresh prey. Even smaller wild animals like raccoons, monkeys, or parrots often become aggressive as adults. These animals usually develop severe psychological problems from captivity. Monkeys pull out their own hair, birds pluck their feathers, and big cats pace endlessly in small spaces. Taking wild animals as pets also helps criminals who steal baby animals from their mothers, often killing the protective parents in the process.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Animals Live in Harmony with Nature 

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: wildlife.org

Nature works through constant competition and survival, not peaceful harmony. Animals fight fiercely over food, mates, and territory. In tough times, penguin parents might abandon their chicks to save themselves. Some species, like hamsters and lions, kill and eat their own kind when food gets scarce. Predators and prey exist in cycles of life and death – when rabbit populations grow, fox numbers increase until they eat so many rabbits that both species decline. Male hippos fight to the death over territory. Young eagles push their siblings out of the nest. Animals must constantly adapt to harsh weather, diseases, and changes in their food supply.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Animals Breed Without Consequences

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: medium.com

Animals carefully time their breeding to match when food and shelter are plentiful, following complex biological and environmental cues. Many species have elaborate mating rituals to pick the healthiest partners. Peacocks display their tails, birds build intricate nests, and deer fight intense battles. Parents invest huge amounts of energy raising their young. Female orangutans nurse and care for their babies for up to eight years before having another. Emperor penguin fathers stand without food for months in freezing temperatures to protect their eggs. Female elephants wait 4-5 years between calves to ensure each baby gets enough milk and care.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Fish Don’t Need to Sleep

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: Pixabay

Fish have diverse sleeping patterns adapted to their environments. Parrotfish secrete mucus bubbles around themselves at night as protection while they sleep. Some sharks must keep swimming to breathe but rest half their brain at a time, like dolphins. Reef fish find hiding spots at night and become less responsive to stimuli. Scientists found that zebrafish sleep similar to humans, showing brain wave patterns that match mammalian sleep. Some fish, like tilapia, lie motionless at the bottom when sleeping. During migration, some salmon reduce their sleep but need to make it up later. Even fish in constant light conditions maintain regular rest periods.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

All Marine Animals Are Good Swimmers

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: realmonstrocities.com

Many sea creatures aren’t built for swimming at all. Sea cucumbers mostly crawl along the ocean floor. Starfish move using thousands of tiny tube feet and can’t swim. Adult oysters and barnacles stay fixed in one spot their whole lives. Many crabs can only walk sideways and are clumsy swimmers. Sea urchins use their spines to crawl rather than swim. Nudibranchs (sea slugs) glide along surfaces but can’t truly swim. Even some fish, like frogfish, are better at walking on their fins than swimming. Giant clams never move once they settle as juveniles. Many bottom-dwelling fish like flounders are awkward swimmers, preferring to hide in the sand.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Marine Animals Can’t Regenerate

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: cmkl.ac.th

Sea creatures have amazing healing abilities. Starfish can regrow entire arms, and some species can regenerate a complete body from a single arm. Sea cucumbers can expel their internal organs to distract predators and regrow them in a few weeks. Lobsters and crabs regrow lost claws. Some sea slugs can detach their heads and grow new bodies. Sea squirts regenerate all their organs every few weeks. Corals can repair damage from storms or predators. Octopuses regrow arms, and the regrown limbs retain their memories of touch and movement. Some flatworms can regenerate their entire bodies from tiny pieces. Even fish can regenerate damaged fins and scales.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

All Marine Mammals Live in Deep Waters

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: Chris Spain

Many marine mammals spend significant time in shallow waters or even rivers. Sea otters rarely dive deeper than 60 feet and sleep in coastal kelp forests. Manatees live in shallow rivers and coastal waters, often near the surface. Harbor seals hunt in waters less than 300 feet deep. Gray whales feed by scooping up sediment in shallow bays. Some dolphins live permanently in rivers thousands of miles from the ocean. Dugongs graze on seagrass in waters just 3-30 feet deep. Coastal porpoises hunt in shallow bays and estuaries. Even some typically deep-diving species like sperm whales come into shallower waters to socialize and rest.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Animals Don’t Communicate Complexly

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: Barça Zoo

Animal communication systems rival human language in their sophistication. Prairie dogs tell each other exactly what kind of predator they see, including its size, shape, and color – they even have different calls for humans wearing blue or red shirts. Dolphins have unique whistle “names” they use to call specific friends and family members. Whales sing songs that change and spread through oceans like fashion trends, with different pods having distinct dialects. Crows teach their children which humans are dangerous and pass this knowledge through generations. Ravens point with their beaks to show others important things, similar to how humans point with fingers. 

<< Previous

NEXT >>

All Birds Can Fly

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: Openverse

Many bird species lost their ability to fly over millions of years of evolution, developing other impressive survival skills instead. Ostriches, while flightless, can run at speeds up to 43 mph and deliver lethal kicks to predators. Penguins evolved their wings into flippers that let them “fly” underwater at up to 22 mph while hunting fish. The kakapo parrot of New Zealand climbs trees with strong claws and developed camouflage so effective it was thought extinct for many years. Steamer ducks grow too heavy to fly but use their wings to “steam” through water and fight off rivals. Cassowaries stand 6 feet tall and protect themselves with 5-inch claws.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

All Dogs Are Instinctively Good with Children

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: digitaloceanspaces.com

Dogs need proper training and socialization to be safe around children. Even breeds known for gentleness can bite if scared or hurt. A study of dog bites showed that 77% of biting dogs belonged to the victim’s family or friends. Golden retrievers and labradors, often considered perfect family dogs, account for a significant number of bites because people assume they don’t need training. Dogs give clear warning signs before biting, but most people miss them. Children often unknowingly provoke dogs by hugging them, taking their food, or approaching them while they sleep. Finnish research showed that even well-behaved dogs show stress signals when young children are around. 

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Herbivores Are Always Peaceful

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: Pinterest

Plant-eating animals can be extremely aggressive and dangerous. Hippos kill more people in Africa than lions or crocodiles, attacking boats and people with massive teeth. Male giraffes fight viciously, swinging their long necks like clubs to establish dominance. Deer kill more people than bears in North America through car accidents and direct attacks, especially during mating season. Elephants can destroy entire villages when stressed by habitat loss. Cape buffalo are called “black death” by hunters because of their aggressive nature and tendency to circle back to ambush pursuers. Most herbivores evolved strong defense mechanisms because they’re constantly targeted by predators.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Animals Don’t Experience Stress

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: michigandaily.com

Animals suffer from stress just like humans do, and it affects their health similarly. Squirrels in cities have higher blood pressure than their rural cousins. Zoo elephants often develop repetitive swaying behaviors when stressed by small enclosures. Studies of baboons show that lower-ranking individuals have higher stress hormones and worse health. Whales exposed to shipping noise show increased stress hormones in their blowhole spray. Stressed mother birds lay fewer eggs with thinner shells. Research on mice shows that stress can be passed down to offspring through changes in sperm DNA. Chronic stress in animals can lead to heart problems, reduced immunity, and shortened lifespans.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Animals Have the Same Sleep Patterns as Humans

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: Vishu Vishuma

Sleep varies dramatically across species, shaped by millions of years of evolution. Giraffes sleep only 30 minutes per day in short 5-minute naps. Dolphins sleep with half their brain at a time, keeping one eye open to watch for predators. Some cave-dwelling fish never sleep at all. Brown bats sleep up to 19 hours a day, while migrating birds can go without sleep for days during long flights. Sea otters hold hands while sleeping to avoid drifting apart. Desert animals are often nocturnal, sleeping during hot days and becoming active at night. Some birds can sleep while flying, and frigate birds can go up to 10 days without landing. Alpha wolves sleep more deeply than other pack members who stay alert for danger.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Animals Don’t Play Just for Fun

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: amazing-creature.blogspot.com

Play serves crucial functions in animals beyond simple enjoyment. Ravens snowboard down snowy slopes on pieces of bark, repeatedly climbing up to slide down again. Elephants play tug-of-war with branches and splash in the water for no reason except for fun. Wild pigs love to play with soccer balls in sanctuaries. Killer whales play catch with seals before eating them, teaching hunting skills to younger pod members. Sea otters juggle rocks when they’re not even hungry. Octopuses push objects around like toys and squirt water at aquarium workers. Dolphins create bubble rings underwater and chase them. Adult wolves play bow to initiate games with pups. Even fish chase laser pointers and play with underwater bubbles.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

All Mammals Mate for Life

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: Andrea Brataas

Mating strategies vary widely among mammals, adapted to their specific environments. While beavers and wolves often pair for life, male lions typically mate with multiple females and may kill cubs from other males. Chimpanzees mate with multiple partners during their fertile periods. Male elephant seals fight to control harems of up to 50 females. Some species switch tactics based on conditions. When food is scarce, prairie voles stay monogamous. But with abundant food, males seek multiple mates. Red foxes usually stick to one partner but will find new mates if their partner dies. Some bat species form lifelong bonds while others change partners seasonally. Even seemingly monogamous species occasionally mate outside their pair bonds.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Hibernation is Just Sleeping

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: Getty Images

Hibernation involves complex biological changes far beyond regular sleep. A hibernating ground squirrel’s heart rate drops from 200 to just 5 beats per minute. Bears can go months without eating, drinking, urinating, or defecating during hibernation. Their bodies recycle waste proteins and maintain muscle mass despite not moving. Groundhogs lower their body temperature to near freezing. During hibernation, Arctic ground squirrels can survive their blood actually freezing. Wood frogs produce a natural antifreeze in their blood. Some species briefly wake up every few weeks to maintain critical body functions. The brain undergoes unique changes during hibernation that scientists study to understand healing after brain injuries.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Aquatic Animals Don’t Need Fresh Water

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: Openverse

Marine animals have complex relationships with water salinity and quality. Sea turtles travel miles inland to find fresh water to drink. Many whales and seals process salt through specialized glands near their eyes. Salmon need both fresh and salt water at different life stages. They’re born in rivers, live in oceans, and return to fresh water to spawn. Marine iguanas sneeze out excess salt after feeding in the ocean. Some sharks swim up rivers, and bull sharks can live permanently in fresh water. Manatees seek out fresh water springs to drink. Saltwater crocodiles move between fresh and salt water environments. Penguins have special glands in their beaks to filter salt from seawater. Most seabirds need fresh water to survive despite living on the ocean.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

All Animals Can See Color

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: Pixabay

Color vision differs dramatically between species based on their evolutionary needs. Dogs see fewer colors than humans because they have two types of cone cells instead of three. Butterflies have five cone types and can see ultraviolet light. Bulls can’t actually see the red color of a matador’s cape – they react to movement. Bees see ultraviolet patterns in flowers invisible to humans. Many deep-sea creatures see only in blue because that’s the only light that reaches their habitat. Some snakes see infrared heat signatures rather than regular colors. Cats see blues and greens better than reds. Mantis shrimp have 16 color receptors compared to our three. Squirrels gradually lose color vision as the day gets darker to maintain sharp vision.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Animals Have No Sense of Time

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: Pixabay

Animals track time in sophisticated ways using internal clocks. Bees tell their hivemates the time of day they found food so others can return at the same time tomorrow. Squirrels remember which nuts they buried first and eat those before they spoil. Birds migrate at specific calendar dates regardless of weather. Ants count their steps to know how far they’ve traveled from the nest. Sea turtles return to their nesting beaches at precise intervals. African elephants know when the rainy season should start and travel to specific locations in anticipation. Deer adjust their daily schedules based on hunting seasons. Many animals even adjust their internal clocks to seasonal changes in daylight hours.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

All Animals Need to Eat Daily

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
source: David Clode

Feeding patterns vary drastically among different animal species. Pythons can go up to two years without food after eating a large prey, their metabolism slowing down by 72%. Tardigrades can survive 30 years without food. Large crocodiles eat only 50 meals a year, storing fat in their tails. Penguins fast for months while incubating eggs. Hummingbirds must eat every 10-15 minutes during the day but enter a state called torpor at night to save energy. Camels store fat in their humps and can go months without food. Some desert toads stay buried for years until rain comes, living off stored fat. Queen ants can live up to 30 years, eating less as they age. Spiders can survive months without food by lowering their metabolism.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Birds Don’t Have a Sense of Smell

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: Pixabay

Many birds rely heavily on their sense of smell. Turkey vultures can smell carrion from over a mile away, detecting just a few parts per trillion of ethyl mercaptan, a gas produced by decaying animals. Seabirds like petrels and albatrosses smell their way across vast oceans to find food. Kiwis have nostrils at the tip of their beaks and hunt by smell, sniffing out worms underground. Pigeons can smell their way home and detect different perfumes. Studies show that chickens avoid water scented with a predator’s odor. Honeyguides find bee colonies by smell and lead humans to them. Even hummingbirds can smell and avoid flowers recently visited by other birds.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

All Animals Reproduce Sexually

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: a-z-animals.com

Sexual reproduction is just one of many ways animals create offspring. Aphids can clone themselves without mating, producing identical daughters when food is plentiful. Some lizards, like whiptails, have no males in their species – females lay eggs that develop without fertilization. Marbled crayfish appeared in the pet trade when a mutation let a female clone herself, creating millions of genetically identical daughters. Komodo dragons can have babies without mating when necessary. Some sharks can switch between sexual and asexual reproduction. Sea anemones split in half to create clones. Hydras bud off tiny copies of themselves. Stick insects from several species haven’t had males for thousands of years.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Animals Don’t Use Tools

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: cloudinary.com

Tool use is widespread throughout the animal kingdom. Otters keep favorite rocks to crack open shells, passing them down to their pups. Dolphins in Australia put sponges on their snouts like protective gloves while hunting. Gorillas use sticks to test water depth and bamboo as ladders. Egyptian vultures throw rocks to break ostrich eggs. Octopuses collect coconut shells to use as portable shelters. Woodpecker finches trim twigs to probe for insects. Chimpanzees not only use tools but make tool kits for different tasks – one stick to probe termite nests, another to fish them out. Corvids (crows and ravens) bend wire into hooks and choose the right size tools for different tasks.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

All Animals Are Instinct-Driven Without Thought

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: breedadvisor.com

Animals regularly solve problems through learning and reasoning. Crows solve complex puzzles using tools in the correct sequence. Elephants understand pointing gestures better than chimpanzees. Dolphins can learn to create new behaviors on command using an “innovation” signal. Border collies can learn over 1,000 words and deduce the names of new objects through logic. Orangutans plan their travel routes a day in advance. Pigs outperform dogs and young children on some cognition tests. Archerfish learn to adjust for light refraction when shooting down insects. Chimpanzees outperform humans in some memory tasks. Even bees can learn to pull strings and teach the skill to others.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Prey Animals Don’t Fight Back

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: sciencesetavenir.fr

Prey species have powerful defense mechanisms and fighting abilities. Zebras have a kick strong enough to break a lion’s jaw. Porcupines have defeated lions, leopards, dogs, and even humans with their quills. Cape buffalo turn the tables on lions and kill more than 200 people yearly. Cassowaries can disembowel predators with their 5-inch claws. Rabbits box with their front paws and kick powerfully with their back legs. Pangolins curl into armored balls that tigers can’t open. Musk oxen form defensive circles and charge predators with their horns. A cornered mongoose can kill a cobra. Even a small antelope will fight back. The tiny dik-dik has been known to blind predators with its sharp horns.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

All Animals Are Adapted to Their Environment

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: Pinterest

Many animals struggle in their current environments due to rapid changes caused by humans. Polar bears can’t find enough seals to hunt as sea ice melts. Mountain goats are moving to higher elevations as temperatures warm, running out of space. Salamanders in the Appalachians have shrunk in size because they need more energy to survive in warmer temperatures. Sea turtles’ gender ratios are becoming skewed as beach temperatures determine sex in their eggs. Some birds’ migration timing no longer matches when their insect food sources emerge. Pika, small mountain mammals, are disappearing as their cold habitat warms. Many tropical frogs can’t fight off fungal infections in changing conditions.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Animals Don’t Have a Sense of Self

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: Openverse

Studies reveal that many animals recognize themselves and have self-awareness. Elephants pass the mirror test, touching marks placed on their bodies that they can only see in reflection. Dolphins recognize their own whistles and respond to recordings of them. Magpies try to remove stickers placed on their bodies when they see themselves in mirrors. Orcas show signs of self-awareness at an earlier age than human children. Chimpanzees not only recognize themselves but also understand when others can or cannot see them. Gorillas use mirrors to examine parts of their bodies they can’t normally see. Even ants recognize themselves in mirrors and try to clean marks off their faces.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

All Animals Have the Same Lifespan

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: medium.com

Lifespans vary enormously across species. Some mayflies live for only 24 hours as adults. Greenland sharks can live over 500 years. Ocean quahogs have been found alive at 507 years old. Some species of parrot can live up to 80 years in captivity. Naked mole rats can live over 30 years, extremely long for their size. Galapagos tortoises regularly live over 100 years, with some reaching 170. Bowhead whales can live over 200 years. Some sea anemones appear to be immortal, showing no signs of aging. Even within species, lifespans can vary – queen ants live 20-30 years while worker ants live just a few months.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Sharks Are Ruthless Man-Eaters

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: Reddit

Statistics show sharks rarely target humans deliberately. Out of over 500 shark species, only about 12 have ever been involved in human incidents. Lightning kills more people annually than sharks do. Great white sharks often just bite and release humans, proving we’re not their preferred food. Most attacks happen because sharks mistake surfers for seals or get confused by murky water. Bull sharks have poor eyesight and sometimes bump into things to identify them. Nurse sharks are so docile that divers can pet them. Whale sharks, the largest fish in the world, eat only tiny plankton.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Dolphins Are Always Friendly

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
source: hellogiggles.com

Dolphins can be aggressive and show complex personalities like humans. Male dolphins form gangs to kidnap females and guard them for weeks. They use their beaks as weapons, with some dolphins killed by others in violent attacks. Dolphins in Florida have been documented killing porpoises for no apparent reason, not eating them afterward. Some dolphins bully other species, slapping smaller fish with their tails for entertainment. Wild dolphins can be dangerous to swimmers, pushing people far from shore or responding aggressively to harassment. Even trained dolphins occasionally attack their handlers. Research shows dolphins have distinct personalities. Some are shy, others outgoing, some curious, others cautious.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Whales Spray Water from Their Blowholes

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: thewanderers.net

The spout from a whale’s blowhole isn’t water but condensed breath, similar to seeing your breath on a cold day. When whales surface, they forcefully exhale warm, moist air that condenses in their lungs while diving. The spray looks like water because the warm breath hits cold air and forms droplets. Different whale species have distinctive spout shapes that help scientists identify them. Blue whales’ spouts can reach 39 feet high. The spray also contains whale DNA and hormones that scientists collect for research. Whales must surface regularly to breathe – sperm whales can hold their breath for up to 90 minutes, while gray whales typically surface every 3-5 minutes.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Jellyfish Are Just Simple Creatures

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: treehugger.com

Jellyfish have survived for over 500 million years and possess sophisticated abilities. Some species have 24 eyes and can see in color. Box jellyfish can actively hunt their prey, swimming at speeds up to 4 mph. Jellyfish process information through a complex nerve net spread throughout their bodies rather than a central brain. The immortal jellyfish can transform back into its juvenile stage when stressed, potentially living forever. Some species create elaborate light displays to confuse predators or attract prey. Moon jellies learn to swim in currents by detecting water pressure changes. They can clone themselves when cut in half. Scientists study jellyfish to understand tissue regeneration and wound healing.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Marine Mammals Are Similar to Humans

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: floridaspringsinstitute.org

Marine mammals have evolved unique traits very different from land mammals. Sperm whales can dive for over 90 minutes in one breath. They can withstand pressures that would crush a submarine. Elephant seals restructure their organs during deep dives to survive without oxygen. Sea otters have the densest fur of any mammal, with up to a million hairs per square inch. Dolphins sleep with half their brain awake. Narwhals can dive almost a mile deep and detect water pressure changes through their tusks. Manatees replace their teeth throughout their lives like conveyor belts. Whales produce milk as thick as toothpaste so it doesn’t dissolve in water. Sea lions can slow their heart rates from 85 to 5 beats per minute.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Marine Animals Enjoy the Clearest and Cleanest Environment

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: passportocean.com

Oceans don’t simply wash away pollution. They concentrate it in devastating ways. Plastic breaks down into tiny particles that get eaten by fish and work their way up the food chain. A single piece of plastic can kill multiple animals as predators eat prey containing plastic. Mercury from coal plants enters the ocean and accumulates in fish. Large predators like tuna can have mercury levels a million times higher than the surrounding water. Oil spills coat birds’ feathers, making them unable to fly or stay warm. Fertilizer runoff creates massive dead zones where nothing can live due to a lack of oxygen. Sound pollution from ships disrupts whale communication and navigation. Chemicals concentrate in polar regions as ocean currents move pollution toward the poles.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Marine Animals Don’t Have Individual Personalities

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: musely.com

Research shows clear personality differences in sea creatures. Individual octopuses in aquariums treat different keepers differently. Some are playful, others shy, and some hold grudges. Specific dolphins seek out or avoid human interaction based on their temperaments. Some seahorses are bold explorers, while others rarely leave their home territory. Individual sharks show consistent responses to new situations. Some investigate quickly while others hang back. Studies of fish personalities show some are natural leaders while others prefer to follow. Even hermit crabs show different levels of aggression and risk-taking behavior.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

All Marine Animals Live in Groups

38 Common Animal Misconceptions You Probably Still Believe
Source: yahoo.com

Many sea creatures are solitary by nature. Giant Pacific octopuses live alone, and females die after raising their eggs. Most shark species are solitary hunters, only gathering to mate. Male anglerfish spend their lives alone in the deep ocean. Many species of lobster prefer to live in separate dens. Moray eels are typically solitary and territorial. Even typically social animals like dolphins sometimes choose to live alone – solitary dolphins have been documented living in the same area for years. Some fish species start life in schools but become solitary as adults. Sea turtles gather only to mate and nest, spending most of their lives alone.

<< Previous

Advertisement