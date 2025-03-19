35 of The Latest Energy Techs That Would Save Us All

We take electricity for granted until the power goes out. That momentary panic when screens go dark reminds us how completely our lives depend on reliable energy. But the ways we generate that power haven’t changed much in decades—burn something, spin turbines, make electricity. Now scientists are about to flip the script. From batteries that charge in seconds to paint that generates electricity, these 35 technologies read like science fiction. The difference? They actually exist in labs today, and some are already making their way to the market.