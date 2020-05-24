30 Animal Facts Many People Don’t Know

Do you adore animals? Maybe you can’t get enough of cuddly puppies or playful kittens. Perhaps another type of animal intrigues you as well, like lions, tigers, and bears — oh my! If you sit back and wonder why ostriches bury their heads in the sand, what koalas do all day, or how strong a crocodile’s mouth is, then you came to the right place.

Get ready to travel through the oceans, safaris, desert plains, and right back to the fleas on your dog because you are going to learn some amazing facts about animals that you probably never knew!

Otters Hold Hands While Sleeping

Otters are some of the cutest marine mammals, hands down. Not only do they float around on the water like furry logs, but they also hold hands with each other while sleeping! They sleep on the water and don’t want to float away from their loved ones.

However, otters are far from the only super-cute marine mammal – if you can call getting high cute. Dolphins, another species of mammal that lives in the water, handle toxic puffer fish because the fish release a toxin that helps them get high. Bet you didn’t learn that one in your science class!