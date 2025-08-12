15 Times Science Pushed the Limits of Ethics

Scientific milestones often test or redefine ethical boundaries, as groundbreaking discoveries sometimes come with moral consequences. These advancements raise urgent debates about human rights, consent, and the very nature of progress. For instance, the development of CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology has revolutionized molecular biology, offering the potential to cure genetic diseases and enhance agricultural productivity. However, it has also raised significant ethical concerns, particularly regarding the use of gene-editing technologies in human embryos. In 2018, Chinese scientist He Jiankui claimed to have created the world’s first genetically edited babies by using CRISPR to alter the genomes of twin girls, making them resistant to HIV. The announcement sparked global outrage, as it violated widely accepted ethical guidelines for genetic research. Critics argued that the experiment lacked sufficient oversight, disregarded potential long-term health consequences, and opened the door to “designer babies,” where genetic traits could be selected for non-medical reasons. The controversy surrounding He Jiankui’s experiment has led to calls for stricter international regulations on human genome editing and raised fundamental ethical questions about the limits of scientific intervention in human biology. (indcnetwork.com)