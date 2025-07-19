15 Evolution Mysteries That Still Baffle Scientists

Evolutionary biology has unearthed countless insights into the history of life on Earth. From the origin of complex traits to the mechanics of speciation, researchers have made groundbreaking discoveries that reshape our understanding. Yet, amidst these triumphs, many mysteries persist. Why did major transitions, like multicellularity, occur only once? How do genetic mechanisms drive convergent evolution?



This article explores 15 of the most intriguing puzzles that still baffle scientists. Join the ongoing quest for answers and dive into the excitement of life’s hidden chapters. For an overview of evolutionary principles, see UC Berkeley Evolution.