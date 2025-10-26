Home Animals 14 Species That Use Tools in Ways You Won’t Believe
Animals

14 Species That Use Tools in Ways You Won’t Believe

By Trista - October 26, 2025

Surprising as it may seem, the use of tools is not exclusive to humans. A remarkable array of animal species have demonstrated the ability to create and employ tools for solving problems, obtaining food, and even play. Their ingenuity continues to astound scientists and challenges long-held assumptions about intelligence in the animal kingdom, reshaping our understanding of what it means to be clever or adaptable. For more insights into animal tool use, you can refer to this article: 5 Animals That Use Tools Like Humans.

NEXT >>

1. Chimpanzees

14 Species That Use Tools in Ways You Won’t Believe
Source: Pexels

Chimpanzees exhibit remarkable tool use, showcasing their problem-solving abilities and cultural diversity. They craft sticks to fish for termites, use stones to crack nuts, and even fashion spears for hunting. (en.wikipedia.org) Their sophisticated tool use mirrors early human behaviors and has been widely documented. Ongoing studies highlight their cultural variability in techniques and traditions, reinforcing their close cognitive kinship to humans. (cmnh.org)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

2. New Caledonian Crows

14 Species That Use Tools in Ways You Won’t Believe
Source: Wikipedia

New Caledonian crows are renowned for their sophisticated tool-making abilities, demonstrating problem-solving skills once thought unique to primates. They craft hooked tools from twigs to extract insects from crevices, showcasing complex cognition in avian species. Their unique beak structure aids in precise tool manipulation, highlighting an evolutionary adaptation to their tool-using behavior. (allaboutbirds.org) Studies have also shown that these crows can create compound tools by combining individual parts, a cognitive feat previously observed only in humans and great apes. (sciencedaily.com) Their ability to plan, innovate, and modify tools underscores the advanced cognitive abilities of these birds. (ox.ac.uk)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

3. Bottlenose Dolphins

14 Species That Use Tools in Ways You Won’t Believe
Photo by William Warby on Pexels

In Shark Bay, Australia, bottlenose dolphins exhibit remarkable tool use by employing marine sponges as protective shields for their snouts while foraging along the seafloor. This behavior, known as “sponging,” is predominantly observed in females and is passed down through generations, representing rare evidence of non-primate tool culture. For more details, refer to this National Geographic article: Sponging dolphins keep it in the family.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

4. Capuchin Monkeys

14 Species That Use Tools in Ways You Won’t Believe
Source: Wikipedia

Capuchin monkeys are renowned for their dexterity and sophisticated tool use. They employ stones as hammers and anvils to crack open nuts, a process that requires precision and practice. This behavior has been observed for thousands of years, with evidence indicating that capuchins have been using stone tools for around 3,000 years. (ucl.ac.uk) Their ability to select appropriate tools and modulate force based on the condition of the nut demonstrates a level of problem-solving and foresight that challenges traditional views of primate intelligence. (sciencedaily.com) Additionally, capuchins have been observed using tools to access honeybees or dig for food, further showcasing their adaptability and resourcefulness. (en.wikipedia.org) These behaviors highlight the complex cognitive abilities of capuchin monkeys and their capacity for cultural transmission of tool use. (phys.org)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

5. Elephants

14 Species That Use Tools in Ways You Won’t Believe
Source: Wikipedia

Asian elephants have been observed using branches as fly swatters, effectively reducing the number of flies biting or landing on them. (ucdavis.edu) They also modify objects to scratch themselves or reach food, demonstrating problem-solving skills and creativity. (sentinelassam.com) For more information, refer to National Geographic: Elephants Use Tools to Combat Parasites.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

6. Woodpecker Finches

14 Species That Use Tools in Ways You Won’t Believe
Source: Wikipedia

Woodpecker finches, native to the Galápagos Islands, exhibit unique tool use by employing cactus spines or sticks to extract insects from tree bark. This behavior is particularly prevalent in arid regions, where food is scarce; during the dry season, they acquire up to 50% of their prey using tools. Their innovative strategies are crucial for survival in resource-scarce habitats. Explore this behavior in Smithsonian Magazine: (en.wikipedia.org)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

7. Sea Otters

14 Species That Use Tools in Ways You Won’t Believe
Source: Wikipedia

Sea otters are renowned for their unique tool use, employing rocks to break open shellfish. They often store their favorite rocks in pouches under their forearms, ensuring easy access during foraging. This behavior not only showcases their intelligence but also highlights their adaptability in marine environments. For more information, visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium: Sea Otter.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

8. Egyptian Vultures

14 Species That Use Tools in Ways You Won’t Believe
Source: Wikimedia Commons

Egyptian vultures are among the few bird species known to use tools. They employ stones to break open tough-shelled ostrich eggs, a behavior that is both learned and observed in both wild and captive vultures. This practice broadens the known spectrum of avian tool use. Discover details in Audubon: The Vulture Who Broke Eggs.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

9. Octopuses

14 Species That Use Tools in Ways You Won’t Believe
Source: Pexels

Octopuses, particularly the veined octopus, have been observed collecting coconut shells and seashells to create shelters, making them the only known invertebrates to use tools. This behavior demonstrates their remarkable cognitive flexibility and problem-solving abilities. For more insights, refer to The Guardian’s article: Octopuses use coconut shells as tools.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

10. Orangutans

14 Species That Use Tools in Ways You Won’t Believe
Source: Wikimedia Commons

Orangutans exhibit remarkable tool use, showcasing their intelligence and adaptability. They fashion sticks to extract insects or seeds from tree crevices and modify leaves to create makeshift umbrellas, protecting themselves from rain. These behaviors are regionally distinctive, providing insights into cultural evolution among orangutan populations. For more details, refer to Yale Environment 360: Tool Use Among Orangutans in Sumatra.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

11. Archerfish

14 Species That Use Tools in Ways You Won’t Believe
Source: Pexels

Archerfish are renowned for their unique hunting technique, shooting jets of water to dislodge insects from vegetation above the water’s surface. This behavior, while innate, demonstrates a remarkable level of problem-solving in fish. Their ability to adjust the force and direction of their water jets to hit targets up to 3 meters away showcases their precision and adaptability. For more insights, refer to this article in Wired: Archerfish Target Shoot with ‘Skillfully Thrown’ Water.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

12. Goffin’s Cockatoos

14 Species That Use Tools in Ways You Won’t Believe
Photo by Walter Coppola on Pexels

Goffin’s cockatoos, native to Indonesia, have demonstrated remarkable tool-making abilities. In laboratory settings, these parrots have been observed crafting tools from materials like wood and cardboard to extract food, showcasing problem-solving skills that rival those of primates. Their inventive tool use is regionally distinctive and provides insights into cultural evolution. For more information, refer to Scientific American: Tool-Using Cockatoos Take Care of Business.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

13. Green Herons

14 Species That Use Tools in Ways You Won’t Believe
Source: Pexels

Green herons are among the few bird species known to use tools. They employ bait—such as bread crusts, insects, or leaves—dropped onto the water’s surface to lure fish within striking distance. This behavior demonstrates planning and adaptation, showcasing their problem-solving abilities. For more information, refer to All About Birds: Green Heron Overview.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

14. Long-Tailed Macaques

14 Species That Use Tools in Ways You Won’t Believe
Source: Pexels

Certain populations of long-tailed macaques have been observed using stones to crack open shellfish and nuts, demonstrating their ability to utilize tools for accessing food resources. Additionally, in Lopburi, Thailand, these macaques have been seen using human hair as dental floss, a behavior that appears to be a learned cultural practice within specific groups. (pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov) These behaviors vary between groups, providing insights into culture and learning among primates. (ox.ac.uk)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Conclusion

14 Species That Use Tools in Ways You Won’t Believe
Source: Pexels

The boundary between human and animal ingenuity is far more blurred than once imagined. These species showcase an astonishing range of creativity, adaptability, and learning in their surprising approaches to tool use. Each discovery expands our appreciation for the complexity of animal minds and pushes scientists to continually reconsider what intelligence truly means outside the human sphere. (phys.org)

.article-content-img img { width: 100% }

<< Previous

Advertisement