14 Species That Use Tools in Ways You Won’t Believe

Surprising as it may seem, the use of tools is not exclusive to humans. A remarkable array of animal species have demonstrated the ability to create and employ tools for solving problems, obtaining food, and even play. Their ingenuity continues to astound scientists and challenges long-held assumptions about intelligence in the animal kingdom, reshaping our understanding of what it means to be clever or adaptable. For more insights into animal tool use, you can refer to this article: 5 Animals That Use Tools Like Humans.