12 Ways Modern Genetics Finally Vindicated Gregor Mendel

In the mid-19th century, Gregor Mendel, an Augustinian monk, conducted meticulous experiments with pea plants in the monastery’s garden. (embryo.asu.edu) His groundbreaking work, “Experiments in Plant Hybridization,” published in 1866, introduced foundational principles of heredity. (en.wikipedia.org) Despite initial skepticism and limited recognition, Mendel’s insights laid dormant until the early 20th century. (sciencenews.org) With the advent of modern genetics, his theories have been substantiated, affirming his status as the father of genetics. (en.wikipedia.org)