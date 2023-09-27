Where You Can Find These Precious Stones In The Wild

Gemstones, the hidden treasures of our planet, are formed deep within the Earth’s crust, some reaching depths of about 125 miles. These remarkable geological creations, which include dazzling diamonds among others, owe their value not just to their depth of formation but also to their rarity and the breathtaking spectrum of colors they display. What makes these gemstones even more fascinating is that you might be adorned with one right now, a testament to their enduring allure. However, these precious gems aren’t found everywhere; they are unique to specific countries, each bearing the geological signature of their origin.

Diamonds

Africa has long been a major source of natural diamonds, with South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia among the prominent diamond-producing nations on the continent. The discovery of diamonds in South Africa in the 1870s marked a significant turning point in the global diamond industry, and since then, African countries have played a pivotal role in diamond production. In fact, Africa has mined more than 50,000 carats of natural, gem-quality diamonds over the years, solidifying its status as a key player in the diamond market. It’s worth noting that the United States is one of the world’s largest consumers of diamonds, accounting for more than 40% of global diamond consumption. While countries like Canada and Russia also produce diamonds, they do not match the scale of production seen in African nations, which have consistently been at the forefront of diamond mining and trade.(Geology).