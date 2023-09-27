Home Environmental Where You Can Find These Precious Stones In The Wild
Where You Can Find These Precious Stones In The Wild

By Monica Gray - September 26, 2023

Gemstones, the hidden treasures of our planet, are formed deep within the Earth’s crust, some reaching depths of about 125 miles. These remarkable geological creations, which include dazzling diamonds among others, owe their value not just to their depth of formation but also to their rarity and the breathtaking spectrum of colors they display. What makes these gemstones even more fascinating is that you might be adorned with one right now, a testament to their enduring allure. However, these precious gems aren’t found everywhere; they are unique to specific countries, each bearing the geological signature of their origin.

Shen London

Diamonds

Africa has long been a major source of natural diamonds, with South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia among the prominent diamond-producing nations on the continent. The discovery of diamonds in South Africa in the 1870s marked a significant turning point in the global diamond industry, and since then, African countries have played a pivotal role in diamond production. In fact, Africa has mined more than 50,000 carats of natural, gem-quality diamonds over the years, solidifying its status as a key player in the diamond market. It’s worth noting that the United States is one of the world’s largest consumers of diamonds, accounting for more than 40% of global diamond consumption. While countries like Canada and Russia also produce diamonds, they do not match the scale of production seen in African nations, which have consistently been at the forefront of diamond mining and trade.(Geology).

Sciencing

Topaz

Topaz is indeed one of the hardest and most versatile gemstones, known for its durability and variety of colors. While topaz can be found all over the world, notable sources include Minas Gerais in Brazil, Pakistan, Japan, and Sri Lanka. This gemstone can exhibit various colors, including clear, pink, brown, and blue, with blue topaz being particularly sought after. Topaz typically forms in geological settings such as lava flows and various types of granite rocks. Interestingly, topaz even makes an appearance in popular video game series like “The Legend of Zelda,” although in the game, it’s not tangible and serves a different purpose, adding a touch of whimsy to its real-world allure.(Sciencing).

The Natural Sapphire Company

Sapphire

You’ll find these precious Ceylon blue sapphire stones in Sri Lanka, primarily in alluvial deposits in the highlands. You’ll mostly find those gems in Asia. Sapphire also occurs in Myanmar, India, and Thailand. They also naturally occur in Tanzania, Nigeria, and Madagascar. Miners in the USA head to Montana to dig for these precious stones. People believe mining for sapphires has detrimental effects on our planet, which has caused the rise of ethical concerns while looking for the stone. It’s said that people might mine for sapphires on other planets called super-Earths, which have more mass than Earth. Who knows how large those sapphire gems are? (Wonderopolis)

Mindat

Turquoise

The precious stones you’re referring to are likely turquoise. Turquoise can indeed be found in the USA, particularly in states like Arizona and Nevada, which are known for their turquoise deposits. Turquoise holds significant cultural and historical importance, especially among Native Americans who revered it for its believed strength and healing properties. Its use dates back over a thousand years, and it has played a vital role in various aspects of Native American life, including rituals related to both life and death. Unfortunately, as the beauty and desirability of turquoise became more widely recognized, many deposits in the United States were depleted due to extensive mining, impacting the availability of high-quality turquoise today.(Monica Vinader).

Katerina Perez

Rubies

Some of the finest ruby stones come from Myanmar (Burma). You’ll also find them in countries like Mozambique, Malawi, Pakistan, North Carolina, India, Thailand, and Vietnam. They’re tough and durable stones. The only stone harder than a ruby is a diamond. These are some of the rarest stones you’ll come across, even though they’re used for tons of jewelry, watches, and medical instruments. If you love wearing rubies, then you might love their mystical symbolism, which is wealth, protection, and passion (American Gem Society).

Shutterstock

Emeralds

Emeralds are some of the most sought-after stones in the world, as they’re arguably some of the most beautiful. The main emerald deposits are found in the Emerald Mines of Colombia, as well as in Brazil and Zambia. You’ll also find them in other places like Pakistan, North Carolina, and Afghanistan, though they’re not as popular here. However the finest emeralds in the world are found in Colombia, and Brazilian emeralds are typically darker in color. Emeralds found in Zambia have more of a bluish color (Multicolor).

Science

Tanzanite

The precious stones you’re referring to are likely tanzanite. Tanzanite is indeed rarer than diamonds and is found only in one place on Earth, the Tanzanite Mines in Tanzania. Its limited geographic origin contributes to its immense popularity and desirability among gemstone enthusiasts. The price of tanzanite can experience sharp fluctuations due to its limited availability, making it a valuable investment. If you happen to come across this precious stone, it’s advisable to keep a close eye on it, as its rarity and captivating blue-violet color make it a prized gemstone in the world of jewelry and collecting. (Angara).

Opal Minded

Opals

The beautiful stones you’re referring to are opals, and they are indeed synonymous with Australian landscapes. Opals are primarily found in Australian opal fields, with notable locations including Coober Pedy and Lightning Ridge in Australia. Ethiopia is another significant source of opals. The unique geological history of Australia, particularly the inland seas that once covered parts of the continent, played a crucial role in opal formation. As these seas receded, they left behind silica-rich water that seeped into the Earth’s cracks, providing the ideal conditions for opal formation. This natural process resulted in the stunning and colorful opal gemstones that are highly prized for their play-of-color and unique appearance. (Opal Minded).

Rock Chasing

Amethyst

Amethyst is indeed one of the most sought-after gemstones globally, often associated with mystical and protective properties. This beautiful gemstone can be found in a wide range of colors, spanning from pale lilac to deep violet, and its allure has fascinated people for centuries. Brazil boasts the largest deposit of amethyst in the world, making it a significant source of this gemstone. However, amethyst is found in various locations worldwide, including Uruguay, Zambia, and Madagascar, each offering its unique qualities. Additionally, the Four Peaks Arizona Amethyst Mine is famous for its Siberian Red Amethyst, known for its exceptional color and quality, adding to the diversity of this enchanting gemstone. (Rock Chasing).

Etsy

Desert Diamonds

The stones you are referring to belong to the quartz family and are commonly known as desert rose crystals. They are often found in the Arabian Peninsula, particularly in desert areas. Desert rose crystals are natural and semi-precious stones that have a unique appearance resembling a sea of sand and sparkles, especially when found in desert dunes. These stones are typically translucent, and their quality is often determined by their level of transparency; the higher the transparency, the higher the quality of the desert rose crystal. Holding them up to the light reveals their captivating beauty, making them a fascinating and sought-after natural phenomenon in desert landscapes. (Arab News).

Truly Experiences

Aquamarine

Aquamarine is primarily found in Minas Gerais, Brazil, where some of the world’s finest specimens are located. However, it can also be found in other countries, including Pakistan, Madagascar, Zambia, and Mozambique. Aquamarine is a variety of the mineral beryl and is known for its beautiful blue-green color. It typically forms in large, six-sided crystals that can grow up to a foot long, making it a highly sought-after gemstone for jewelry. Interestingly, aquamarine is associated with the celebration of the 19th wedding anniversary, and its tranquil color symbolizes harmony and trust, making it a meaningful choice for this occasion. Additionally, the largest aquamarine ever found weighed an astonishing 240 pounds, showcasing the potential size and beauty of this gemstone. (American Gem Society).

Edward Fleming Jewelry

Tourmalines

Tourmaline comes in many different colors, most notably indicolite (dark blue), rubellite (red), watermelon (pink and green), and Paraiba (electric blue to green). You’ll find these gorgeous precious stones in the Minas Gerais in Brazil, Madagascar, and New England in the USA. In Brazil, you’ll find every sort of stone, especially the watermelon tourmaline. It’s also home to the Paraiba tourmaline, which is a type of stone with an intense blue color, given to it by traces of copper. It’s one of the most expensive stones in the world, though once you hold it in your hand, you’ll see why (The Curious Gem).

AGTA

Lapis Lazuli

The precious stones you’re referring to are lapis lazuli. Lapis lazuli is found in mines located in various regions around the world, including Afghanistan, Argentina, Pakistan, Canada, and the USA. This gemstone is renowned for its deep blue color, which has historical and natural significance. Lapis lazuli’s vibrant blue hue has been used in art and culture throughout history, often associated with symbols of royalty and spirituality. It is famously found in the robes of the Virgin Mary in Christian art and is often likened to the color of the deepest parts of the sea, making it a truly cherished and unique gemstone.(AGTA).

Rock Seeker

Garnets

Garnets are typically found in igneous rocks such as basalt and granite. They are known for their resistance to chemical weathering, which contributes to their preservation in certain geological environments. In the USA, garnets are commonly found in Idaho. Garnets come in a wide variety of colors, and they have been treasured for their hardness and beauty since ancient times. While garnets can display various colors, the most well-known variety is the deep red garnet. However, garnets can also be found in other colors such as pink-green, purple, and blue, with blue garnets being particularly rare and highly prized for their unique hue. (Rock Seeker).

Gem Society

Tsavorite Garnets

These gorgeous stones are only found in one part of the world: Kenya, Madagascar, and Tanzania. You won’t find it anywhere else. It’s one of the rarest precious stones out there, and its origin dates back to 1967 in Tsavo National Park. It gets its gorgeous color from traces of vanadium, chromium, aluminum, and calcium. The stone most often comes in an oval or square shape (With Clarity).

Mindat

Onyx

Onyx is a gemstone found in various parts of the world, with notable deposits in Greece, Yemen, Pakistan, India, the UK, and several states in the USA. This striking gemstone is formed within calcite caves and is characterized by its stunning and dramatic appearance, featuring contrasting layers of color. Onyx is prized for its unique and eye-catching patterns, making it a popular choice for jewelry and decorative items. Its availability in multiple regions has ensured that it remains a sought-after gemstone with a wide range of applications in the world of design and jewelry crafting. (Cooks On Gold).

Gem Stones

Alexandrite

Named after the Russian tsar Alexander II, Alexandrite was first discovered in the Ural Mountains on the tsar’s birthday, making it a significant find. Alexandrite is renowned for its exceptional ability to change color under different lighting conditions, known as the “alexandrite effect.” It appears green in daylight or fluorescent light and changes to a reddish-purple hue in incandescent light. While it is a prized and rare gemstone, it can still be found today, although in limited quantities. Besides the Ural Mountains, Alexandrite can also be found in various other locations worldwide, including Brazil, Madagascar, India, Tanzania, and Myanmar, though genuine high-quality Alexandrite remains a coveted and valuable gemstone. (GF Williams).

Oregon Discovery

Sunstones

Sunstones, when viewed from specific angles, exhibit a captivating spangled appearance due to the presence of sparkling inclusions. These unique gemstones can be found in several locations worldwide, including Oregon in the USA, Sweden, Southern Norway, and South Australia. Sunstones are formed within molten lava, and their captivating appearance emerges when the lava is eroded or broken away, allowing the embedded crystals to be released and showcased. This distinctive geological process results in the creation of these mesmerizing gemstones, which are highly sought after for their shimmering and radiant qualities.(Geology Page).

Tiny Rituals

Rose Quartz

Rose quartz, often referred to as the “stone of unconditional love,” is a stunning pink gemstone found in various locations worldwide, such as Brazil, Thailand, and Madagascar. Its captivating color makes it easily identifiable when mined from the earth’s surface. Rose quartz has a rich history, dating back to 600 BC, and it holds profound significance in Hinduism and Buddhism, often associated with love, compassion, and spiritual healing. This gentle and beautiful gemstone continues to be cherished for its symbolic and therapeutic qualities, making it a popular choice for jewelry and spiritual practices.(Monica Vinader).

Jewelry Men

Jadeite

Jade is typically found encased within boulders and rocks, and the only reliable method to confirm the presence of Jadeite is by striking the stone with a hammer. A genuine jade stone will exhibit a unique property – it will rebound the hammer, a distinctive characteristic known as its “jade bounce.” Myanmar, particularly its Jadeite Mines, is renowned for being the largest exporter of Jadeite globally, supplying a significant portion of the world’s jade. Guatemala is another notable exporter of Jadeite, contributing to the global jade market. One of the most remarkable discoveries in the world of jade was the unearthing of the largest boulder of Jadeite in Kachin, Myanmar, which garnered extraordinary attention and was valued at an astonishing $170 million. (Jewelry Men).

American Gem Society

Spinels

Spinels, versatile gemstones available in various colors, are sourced from several continents. Brazil in South America yields red and pink spinels, while Kenya in Africa is known for its red and pink varieties. Vietnam, in Asia, is a significant source of blue spinels, primarily from the Luc Yen mining area. Additionally, gravel beds in Tanzania, Madagascar, and Sri Lanka also produce spinels in various hues, including red, pink, and blue, contributing to their popularity in jewelry worldwide. (American Gem Society).

Wonderopolis

Pearl

Pearls, those lustrous jewels of the sea, have a fascinating origin within living sea creatures, namely oysters. As a defense mechanism against natural irritants, oysters gradually form these exquisite treasures. The allure of discovering the perfect freshwater pearl is a dream shared by many, although such finds are relatively rare. While these precious gems can be found naturally in some places, they are also cultivated through pearl farming in various locations, including India, Japan, and even the Mississippi River, where oysters are carefully nurtured to produce these prized and timeless gems. (Wonderopolis).

Diamond Rocks

Citrine

Natural sources of citrine can be found in several countries, including Bolivia, Spain, Uruguay, Mexico, and Madagascar. Citrine’s beautiful yellow color is attributed to traces of iron within the quartz crystal structure. Interestingly, due to its rarity in nature, many citrine gemstones on the market are actually amethyst (purple quartz) that has undergone heat treatment to achieve the vibrant yellow hue, making genuine natural citrine even more valuable and sought after. (Diamond Rocks).

