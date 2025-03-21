We Analyzed 34 TV Shows For Scientific Truth (And Found Some Shocking Offenders)

Television has a complicated relationship with science. Some shows treat physics, chemistry, and biology like flexible suggestions, while others hire actual scientists to verify every equation scribbled on a background whiteboard. This wild inconsistency makes for fascinating viewing, especially when you know what’s real and what’s pure Hollywood imagination. From basement meth labs to distant galaxies, we’ve analyzed 34 popular shows to separate the scientific gold from the pseudoscientific pyrite. Some of the results might surprise you.