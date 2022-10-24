These Go-To Scary Podcasts Will Keep You Up At Night

As Halloween approaches, we like to get in the mood by watching horror films or reading scary books. Even if Halloween isn’t on its way, we may be horror fanatics and can’t keep our minds off of all that horror. What if we told you that horror isn’t contained to only books or movies? With these scary podcasts, you can listen to some of the creepiest horror stories on the go, before bed, or while you’re cooking dinner. They might scare you more than you think, so if you’re prone to terror and fright, you may want to think twice about when you listen to these podcasts. Just make sure you’re not wandering around a haunted school or university while playing these scary podcasts on your phone. You never know what sort of ghosts you’ll encounter.
Maniac On The Loose
Hosted by Steve Hudgins, Maniac On The Loose is one of those scary podcasts you’ll probably find yourself listening to time and time again. The description says the podcast “specializes in scary stories that will curdle your blood and send shivers down your spine!”With 77 spooky episodes, you’ll get stories of disappearing employees deep in the woods in a forest preserve. Another one includes a husband who can’t find his wife upstairs, with a pretty chilling outcome. “The Fire” is an episode about an out-of-control fire that takes a turn for the worse, and “The Cafe” is about a deserted, creepy town with an even creepier cafe (Apple Podcasts).
A. Bradley hosts this scary podcast, and it’ll keep you up at night. He’s a lifelong horror lover, and you can tell by the way he tells his stories. He says, “this podcast combines horror history, personal observations, common themes, and cultural trends to tell a story with each episode. Here we talk about all things horror. Horror movies, books, comics, hosts, conventions.” If you love horror as much as he does, then this is the podcast for you. We didn’t know there were so many different types of horror, but apparently, the list never ends (Apple Podcasts).
This scary podcast, hosted on a station called Scary FM, tells tales about “legends, ghosts, haunted places, and scary supernatural mysteries. Real hauntings and ghost stories from haunted places around the world.” They have episodes every Thursday, so you can look forward to your weekly dose of scare. Maybe this podcast will inspire you to visit one of those creepy places and take a closer look (Apple Podcasts).
Hosted by a company called Disturbed Media, this scary podcast tells true, terrifying horror stories that’ll make the hair on your arm stand up. These include “kidnappings, serial killers, maniacs, and the worst parts of your nightmares” that all come to life. They also have a podcast every Thursday, and bring new encounters and horror stories. Better yet, these tales are real, and you can share your experiences with them via email (Apple Podcasts).
If you’re a horror babe like these chicks, then you’ve found yourself in the right place. This Horror Babes Podcast, hosted by Nicole and Topher, talks everything horror. This includes movies, narrations, and anything having to do with the genre at large. Their podcasts air every Friday, so you can start your weekend right (Apple Podcasts).
Drew Sebesteny hosts this scary podcast called Tales to Terrify. Their tagline promotes horror stories with a premise like, “the unseen creature whose ravenous fangs dog your every step as your footfalls echo down the midnight alleyway.” If that doesn’t sound terrifying enough, we’re not sure what does. This weekly horror fiction podcast “gets under your skin, lays eggs and hatches writhing baby horrors nursed on your darkest fears. We’re unique in our simplicity, bringing pure tales of terror to your ears audiobook-style, unadulterated and unadorned.” This sounds like something we’d want to turn off within the first five minutes. At least it’s enough for a huge scare (Apple Podcasts).
Horror Hill: A Horror Anthology And Scary Stories Series Podcast
There are 157 episodes of this scary podcast, hosted by Chilling Entertainment, LLC & Studio71. Their description is quite thrilling and terrifying, as it’s “a multiple stories, horror-themed audio storytelling podcast, spun off from Chilling Tales for Dark Nights and its popular YouTube channel of the same name. The show stars voice actor Erik Peabody and the hand-picked work of dozens of accomplished independent and previously-published contributing authors.” Since dozens of different minds come together to create this podcast, we know it’s going to be a good one. Why have one horror story when you can have many different ones? (Apple Podcasts)
Nocturnal Transmissions is one of those scary podcasts that will keep you up at night, looking at the dark corners of your room and wondering what’s lurking beneath the shadows. It’s performed by voice artist Kristin Holland and is “a fortnightly short story podcast featuring masterful performances of dark tales, both old and new. If you enjoy playful, chilling, compelling narrations of horror stories, this is the podcast for you.” They let their listeners know to come and get these tales while they’re still hot (Apple Podcasts).
The Dark Swamp podcast is one of those scary podcasts that keep coming up with new content day in and day out. They offer new episodes every single day and give us tales of creepy, unexplained stories of both the natural and supernatural. Our terrifying superstitions have just come to life with this podcast, so you better prepare for these terrifying tales (Apple Podcasts).
You may have picked the wrong station with one of the most horrifying, scary podcasts out there. This is a “Canadian horror anthology series, with new episodes released every other Sunday.” They also mention that “You may wish to adjust the dial. You are currently tuned into… The Wrong Station.” If that’s not scary enough, then we’re not sure what is. They know how to work up their scary podcasts and make every bump in the night seem like the most terrifying thing in the world (Apple Podcasts).
Andrew Tate hosts Let’s Not Meet. It’s one of those scary podcasts that are based on true stories, so you already know how terrifying it is. Their tagline reads these are “true horror stories written by those that made it out alive.” They’re first person accounts that tell tales in anthologies of suspenseful terror. With 198 episodes, you know you’ll get your fill of horror on the go (Apple Podcasts).
There are 100 episodes of Halloweekly. This is one of those scary podcasts that dive deep into all things horror. They don’t shy away from the gritty details that’ll make your skin squirm, and they even say that “many cliches will be harmed during the making of these episodes.” That’s enough to make us sign up straight away (Apple Podcasts).
This is one of those scary podcasts that’s specifically for horror readers and writers, or those people that are as obsessed with horror as the next guy. It’s hosted by Aron Beauregard, Carver Pike, Daniel Volpe, and Rowland Bercy Jr. They “gather to spotlight the most disturbing, macabre, and overlooked books that you’ve probably never heard of.” Anything in grave detail that has to do with horror is terrifying enough. They even go on to say “everything from writing, to inspiration, to editing, to artwork, to formatting, to self-publishing, to marketing. All the pitfalls, all of our mistakes, and all of our secrets to mediocrity… will be on display for you to utilize if you see fit. Nothing will be off limits in this informative free resource for those in the horror community.” If you have any questions about horror, then this is your chance to ask away. But beware of the answer, it may be the scariest thing you’ve heard all day (Apple Podcasts).
Hosted by Christine Schiefer and Em Schulz, And That’s Why We Drink will certainly keep you up at night. Not many scary podcasts combine murder and the paranormal, which is what this podcast does. There are over 300 episodes, and they even say to “grab your wine and milkshakes and join us every Sunday for some chilling ghost stories and downright terrifying true crime stories. The world’s a scary place. And that’s why we drink!” That’s certainly why we all drink. A glass of wine makes listening to these scary podcasts a lot easier (Apple Podcasts).
Hearing about haunted houses is scary enough, which is why this is one of those scary podcasts that might make you appreciate your home. They say “at the crossroads of true crime, interior design, and the paranormal, Dark House explores beautiful homes that can’t seem to escape their dark histories. Hosts and House Beautiful editors Hadley Mendelsohn and Alyssa Fiorentino dig into the twisted backstories of four infamous homes, and uncover the strange stories suggesting some inhabitants never left—and that perhaps history isn’t the only thing haunting them. Featuring guest interviews with authors, set designers, psychic mediums, and paranormal investigators, Dark House uncovers why these residences, and the stories they tell us, are so important.(Apple Podcasts).
Hosted by Liz Sower, Ghosts in the Burbs focuses on the people of Wellesley, Massachusetts. Not only that, but it also talks about the ghosts and monsters that haunt these people, and why it’s one of the most haunted places in the world. If you were looking for a Halloween activity, then this might just be for you (Apple Podcasts).
This scary podcast’s name says it all. We love horror too, which is why this is a great podcast to get yourself excited about anything having to do with horror. Their podcast says, “hey horror guys and gals, and welcome to the We Love Horror podcast! In this podcast, we cover anything and everything related to horror! So sit back, relax, and enjoy the thrills and chills.” You’ll certainly get the thrills and chills from the host Michael Seery (Apple Podcasts).
Horror isn’t contained to only haunted houses, the American South also has a lot of terrifying tales. The Moonlit Road is one of those scary podcasts that talk about “ghost stories and strange folktales from the American South, told by the region’s best storytellers.” There’s no one better to tell tales about the south than the people who live there. These stories might be interesting enough for you to want to visit (Apple Podcasts).
Simply put, the Kings of Kill is a scary podcast that’s dedicated to all sorts of things having to do with horror. The host loves anything terrifying, from ghost stories to things that go bump in the night. This is one of the best podcasts to put on when you’re craving something simple and terrifying. These stories really get under your skin and show you an angle of horror you wouldn’t normally have (Apple Podcasts).
Some scary podcasts tell real stories from real people, while others are a bit more mystical. Halloween Unmasked“is an eight-part podcast series from The Ringer celebrating the remarkable and terrifying phenomenon of America’s most revolutionary horror film, Halloween.” The podcast is hosted by Amy Nicholson, a film critic. “The show dives deep into the Halloween franchise, unpacking John Carpenter’s accidental classic, Jamie Lee Curtis’s legacy as the ultimate scream queen, and psychoanalyzing the film’s iconic masked killer, Michael Myers.” If Halloween was your favorite movie of all time, then now is your chance to uncover everything it has to offer (Apple Podcasts).
Horror movies are probably one of the most misunderstood types of films out there. This podcast’s description says, “horror movies are often misunderstood and so are the people who love them. Hosted by horror fan Allison, this is a podcast to talk to horror fans and see exactly why they love this genre the way they do.” Digging into the minds of horror fans seems like a great way to grasp what’s going on and why horror movies attract certain people (Apple Podcasts).
With a new episode every week, Snap Judgement is one of those scary podcasts you’ll just want to keep coming back to. It says, “spooked features true-life supernatural stories, told firsthand by people who can barely believe it happened themselves. Be afraid. Created in the dark of night, by Snap Judgment Studios.” It’s hosted by Glynn Washington, and you might not even believe what you’re listening to. Next time you hear a bump in the night, it might just be a ghost (Apple Podcasts).
Hosted by Christopher Reynaga, Marguerite Croft, and Fox, Point Mystic is one of those scary podcasts that’ll grab you by the hand and lead you down a tunnel of spooky tales. They investigate “magic, mystery, and the unexplained to uncover the secrets of Point Mystic.” This sounds mystical and interesting and is certainly a type of podcast that grabs our attention (Apple Podcasts).
Welcome to Horror Dads, a Podcast delivered to you by 2 dads who love horror and work to balance our love of horror with our family life. Join us and listen in as we discuss franchise favorites, movies we’ve never seen, movies we’ve seen 1,000 times, and desert island horror movies. We will also focus on discussing our favorite horror merchandise, the artists behind the work, and our discovery of new artists and work (Apple Podcasts).
There’s nothing rude about this horror podcast. It talks about everything horror! This is a Midwest-based podcast that gives movie reviews, play-by-plays, interviews, and general discussions about everything horror. If you’re looking for an overall, overarching podcast that deals with all sorts of things related to horror, then this is the podcast for you (Apple Podcasts).
With 97 episodes, Nightlight is one of those scary podcasts that’ll keep you coming back for more, time and time again. It features creepy stories with full audio production. These stories are written by Black writers, and performed by Black actors. They’re so terrifying, you might want to sleep with your nightlight on for several days in a row (Apple Podcasts).
The Thrilling Adventure Hour is a unique podcast that takes scary podcasts and puts a spin on them. It comes in the style of old-time radio, and “anthologizes the thrilling adventures of space cowboy Sparks Nevada (Marc Evan Jackson), married mediums Frank and Sadie Doyle (Paul F. Tompkins and Paget Brewster), all-American hero Jefferson Reid (Nathan Fillion), and more.” If you’re unfamiliar with these names, then this podcast is a great way to expand your knowledge of horror and thriller and learn a bit more about the actors behind those scary masks. They give bonus content and feature favorite stars from sketch, film, comedy, and animation (Apple Podcasts).
Hosted by Cdale Enick and his brother Markus Enick, Fallen Hour Radio is one of those scary podcasts that’ll make your skin crawl. You’ll listen to strange topics about UFOs, Bigfoot, Ghost spirits, and Demons. They feature guest artists and talk about all things conspiracies and horror (Apple Podcasts).
Do you have a favorite murder or murderer? We hope not, but it’s apparent that the hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark do. This is one of those scary podcasts that’ll turn you into a lifelong fan. They talk about their favorite tales of murder and listen to hometown crime stories from fans and family members alike (Apple Podcasts).
Get ready for some chilling tales that’ll keep you up at night. This is “a multiple-story, horror-themed audio storytelling podcast, spun off from the Chilling Tales for Dark Nights and its popular YouTube channel of the same name.” With that background knowledge, we know this is going to be a spooky tale. It’s hosted by Steve Taylor, and “the program features the hand-picked work of dozens of accomplished independent and previously-published contributing authors.” There’s no one better to tell scary tales than long-time authors who are well-versed in the topic (Simple Scary Podcast).
We’re Alive is an epic series that “follows Survivors in Los Angeles after the world has been turned upside down. It begins with “A Story of Survival” which spans Chapters 1-48. Our survivor’s band together, fortify a safe haven known as the Tower, and discover that the Infected are far from the biggest threat they will have to face.” There are two parts: “Lockdown, which is a small group of inmates and prison guards is trapped in the T-block at Twin Towers Jail. They are forced to work together and find a way to escape while the rest of the world ends around them.” Several others include “Goldrush” and “We’re Alive: Descendants.” They tackle all forms of humanity and talk about how the world is “starting to re-organize and rebuild, but many different forms of humanity are still struggling to survive in the aftermath.” This sounds like an interesting, multi-layered podcast that’ll keep us on the edge of our seats (Apple Podcasts).
The Moth launched in 1997, and “has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers.” We know that scary podcasts that talk about terrifying and exhilarating stories and experiences are going to keep us on the edge of our seats (Apple Podcasts).
Hosted by Andrea Subissati and Alexandra West, the Faculty of Horror is one of those podcasts that tackle “all things horror with a slash of analysis and research, horror journalists and occasional academics.” These hosts give “brain-plumping discussions on all things that go bump in the night,” and while we don’t want to hear anything going bump in the night, we’ll listen to scary podcasts that talk about those sorts of things (Apple Podcasts).
Hosted by Rusty Quill, The Magnus Archives is one of the top scary podcasts that makes you face your fear and dig into all things horror. It’s “a weekly horror fiction podcast examining what lurks in the archives of the Magnus Institute, an organization dedicated to researching the esoteric and the weird.” We love everything weird, which is why listening to an institution that talks about it make us slide to the edge of our seat with eagerness and joy. They offer new episodes every Thursday (Apple Podcasts).
It’s as if you’re sitting round a campfire with these tales, deep in the forest. With over 500 episodes, you know this is one of those scary podcasts that’ll keep you coming back for more. They talk about “creepy TRUE stories of paranormal phenomena of all types. Ghost stories, UFOs, crypts, and more!” It looks like they cover a lot of ground, which is exactly what we’re looking for. They also talk about hauntings, life after death, and true ghost stories so we know we’re getting our fair share of scary (Apple Podcasts).
This podcast tells scary stories that’ll make you turn around and check behind your shoulder in the middle of the night. Spooky shapes and dark corners will seem more daunting, and you might not want to sleep alone. They also say you might question what lives under your bed. If that’s not scary enough, we don’t know what is. They say, “you will hear tales of horror from contemporary writers; both emerging and renowned, with the occasional set coming from real-life experience.” Anything with real-life experience makes it that much spookier (Apple Podcasts).
The Last Podcast On The Left is one of those scary podcasts that “covers all the horrors our world has to offer both imagined and real, from demons and slashers to cults and serial killers.” They promise to satisfy your blood lust. They always say not to take the last door on the left, but with this podcast, you just might want to (Apple Podcasts).
Most Notorious! Lives up to its name. It’s one of those scary podcasts that covers everything and anything scary, including “serial killers, gangsters, gunslingers, and Victorian-era murderers. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Each week, the Most Notorious podcast features true-life tales of crime, criminals, tragedies, and disasters throughout history.” They spotlight authors and historians well-versed in these horror topics and subjects. They’ve also studied these topics for years. Their stories are accurate, with unique insights and extra attention to detail. They even have tons of historical accuracy so you know what you’re getting is real (Apple Podcasts).
With 300 episodes, PseudoPod is “the world’s first audio horror magazine. We deliver bone-chilling stories from today’s most talented authors straight to ears.” On their site, they warn theirs is a podcast of horror fiction. The stories presented there are intended to disturb. They are likely to contain death, graphic violence, explicit sex (including sexual violence), hate crimes, blasphemy, or other themes and images that hook deep into your psyche. (Apple Podcasts).
The Black Tapes is “a weekly podcast from the creators of Pacific Northwest Stories,” and is hosted by Alex Reagan. Featuring a journalist searching for the truth, this is one of those scary podcasts that keep you wondering what’s around every turn. There’s a mysterious past “and the literal and figurative ghosts that haunt them both. Do you believe?” We sure do, and it sounds incredibly creepy (Apple Podcasts).
For a digital magazine of dark fantasy and horror, award-winning anthologist John Joseph Adams hosts Nightmare. “In its pages, you will find all kinds of horror and dark fantasy, from zombie stories and haunted house tales to visceral psychological horror.” You’ll get a new feature every month, with “a mix of original fiction and reprints, and featuring a variety of authors.” These authors include bestsellers and award-winners with new voices that’ll bring some freshness to the horror realm. You’ll get to see where horror comes from and in which direction it’s headed. This podcast is hosted by Grammy Award-winning narrator and producer Stefan Rudnicki of Skyboat Media. It’s presented twice a month, so you’ll have something to look forward to biweekly (Apple Podcasts).
This terrifying podcast, Alice Isn’t Dead features the story of a truck driver. He “searches across America for the wife she had long assumed was dead. In the course of her search, she will encounter not-quite-human serial murderers, towns lost in time, and a conspiracy that goes way beyond one missing woman.” If this doesn’t sound like the most terrifying road trip in the world, then we’re not sure what does. This sounds like something from a nightmare, which is why we’re sitting on the edge of our seats. We know that scary podcasts that keep us coming back for more are keepers (Apple Podcasts).