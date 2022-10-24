These Go-To Scary Podcasts Will Keep You Up At Night

As Halloween approaches, we like to get in the mood by watching horror films or reading scary books. Even if Halloween isn’t on its way, we may be horror fanatics and can’t keep our minds off of all that horror. What if we told you that horror isn’t contained to only books or movies? With these scary podcasts, you can listen to some of the creepiest horror stories on the go, before bed, or while you’re cooking dinner. They might scare you more than you think, so if you’re prone to terror and fright, you may want to think twice about when you listen to these podcasts. Just make sure you’re not wandering around a haunted school or university while playing these scary podcasts on your phone. You never know what sort of ghosts you’ll encounter.

Maniac On The Loose

Hosted by Steve Hudgins, Maniac On The Loose is one of those scary podcasts you’ll probably find yourself listening to time and time again. The description says the podcast “specializes in scary stories that will curdle your blood and send shivers down your spine!”With 77 spooky episodes, you’ll get stories of disappearing employees deep in the woods in a forest preserve. Another one includes a husband who can’t find his wife upstairs, with a pretty chilling outcome. “The Fire” is an episode about an out-of-control fire that takes a turn for the worse, and “The Cafe” is about a deserted, creepy town with an even creepier cafe (Apple Podcasts).