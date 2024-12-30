24 of the Biggest Science Milestones of 2024, Ranked by Impact

Scientists didn’t take a break in 2024. While most of us scrolled through social media, teams of researchers made history – from finding new planets to mapping tiny brains. Space missions brought back moon rocks, AI wrote poetry good enough to fool literary critics, and researchers spotted the smallest frog on Earth. Some of these discoveries sound like science fiction, but they’re real, groundbreaking achievements that happened in labs and research stations worldwide. Let’s count down the 24 scientific breakthroughs that made this year extraordinary.