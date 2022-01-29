The Scariest Science Fiction Worlds We Wouldn’t Want To Live In

There are a ton of scientific worlds that most of us watch in a movie or television show, even read about. Most can be considered pretty awesome, but we often do not consider what would happen if we were there. We will be just as we are now, powerless and capable of death in many forms. Putting us in worlds with powerful beings or in some futuristic society seems cool until we realize we’d be goners there. That is why some of the scariest science fiction worlds are also the most beloved.

It does not matter, in the end, how much you love a story or world. Being part of it is an entirely different story. When we state “worlds,” by the way, we reference this in terms of it being a separate universe. Therefore, this article could be titled the scariest sci-fi universes just as easily. A lot of science fiction also connects to fantasy, which is why we included some references to that below. Of course, many of these places are not too unlike the Earth we live on today. Yet many more are quite different and could be a living nightmare. Let’s dive into them all right now!

Hunger Games World

The world of Hunger Games was created by Suzanne Collins. She managed to put together a world that feels alive when it was just part of a book series. Yet this was pushed over the top when the film series came to be. It revolves around a very basic plot. The world is divided up into specific districts and some are lovely while the others are poor and baron. Each year, a tournament is put together for the world’s amusement involving one boy and one girl from each district. The tournament is to the death, meaning every district will lose at least one person but all but one will lose two.

Usually, the people involved are chosen at random, but some can step up to volunteer. This is how the hero of the story, Katniss Everdeen, worked her way into the Hunger Games Tournament. The winner could enjoy a new life, and even help out their family. But to do this, they have to be ruthless and kill everyone they meet in the tournament eventually. While it sounds like an interesting concept, this type of dystopian world sounds absolutely horrible to live in. People are purposely held back without hope for advancement, all due to the district they come from.