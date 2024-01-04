The Most Complex Machines Ever Built

Without complex machines, we wouldn’t understand or have a grasp on the world or outer space to the extent we currently do. This includes complex phenomena like quantum physics, outer space, and ancient mythology. We use complex machines to research, explore, and discover extreme aspects of this planet that are far beyond our human comprehension. By working with machines, scientists can broaden their horizons and learn about the world more deeply.

When scientists combine machines with the human brain, the results are otherworldly. We can use this power to our advantage as a species. According to CSIRO, one benefit is search and rescue missions. They write, “When it comes to search and rescue missions, humans now have some high-tech help. Smart, semiautonomous drones work alongside human teams to bring people home safely. DroneResponse provides emergency responders with a user-friendly interface allowing a team of smart drones to scan terrain and deliver immediate support.” Other benefits of combining machines and the human mind include developing helper robots and better health care. Either way, whether it’s building the biggest space machine or the biggest motorcycles, humans have accomplished tremendous amounts when it comes to machinery. And it’s only going to expand and grow from here.

The Large Hadron Collider (LHC)

The world’s largest particle accelerator, operating since 2008, is a central aspect of CERN’s accelerator complex. It spans 16.7 miles, roughly 27 kilometers, of superconducting magnets. Structures boost the energy of the particles as they travel through them. According to the CERN website, “Inside the accelerator, two high-energy particle beams travel at close to the speed of light before they are made to collide. The beams travel in opposite directions in separate beam pipes – two tubes kept at ultrahigh vacuum.”

They must chill the magnets down to ‑271.3°C, which is a temperature colder than outer space. Because it’s so cold, it’s connected to a distribution system of liquid helium. It uses 1,232 dipole magnets to bend the beams, and 392 quadrupole magnets to focus them. With this machine, scientists hope to answer questions in physics like the origin of mass, the search for supersymmetry, and the overall nature of dark energy and dark matter, aspects of the universe unknown to scientists (CERN).