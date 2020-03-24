The Lies Surrounding Ancient Aliens and Why It Isn’t Real Science

Have you seen the television series Ancient Aliens? The show began airing on The History Channel in 2010 and became so immensely popular that it came to dominate the entire network. The show uses self-styled experts in UFOlogy (yes, that is a real thing), ancient mysteries, and alien activity to explain the “ancient astronaut theory.” The ancient astronaut theory explains the origins of the earth and humanity as being the product of extraterrestrial intervention in the earth’s distant past.

The producers of the show look at various “mysteries,” many of which are not mysteries at all, and walk away with the claim that the only explanation is alien activity. They then posit hypotheses about how and why aliens would have been behind this particular aspect of human history.

The show makes for great entertainment, especially if you are looking for a laugh at the logical fallacies and outright lies that the producers make. Are you on the fence about whether or not

Ancient Aliens

is based on correct information? Keep reading to learn some of the logical fallacies and factual inconsistencies that habitually appear in the show.