Disturbing Images That Will Trigger Your Thalassophobia

Thalassophobia happens to be an intense fear of deep bodies of water. This could include the sea or ocean but also things as simple as pools, lakes, and rivers. It should be noted that this is not the same thing as aquaphobia or the fear of just water itself. Those with thalassophobia can handle water, especially when it comes to something like a bath or jacuzzi. The real issue is deep bodies of water and what takes place inside of them.

That might mean something like waves, large or small. It could also mean something like aquatic creatures or even something like a ship sailing away from land. This phobia can be different for all, so some stuff can make people a little uneasy while it does not bother others. If you struggle with this phobia, there is help through counseling/therapy. Many therapists will tell you exposure therapy is best for dealing with fears, so we decided to trigger people a bit with some images. Let’s get started!

The World’s Largest Whirlpools

Whirlpools are pretty weird natural phenomenons. You do not need to have thalassophobia of any kind to find them scary, because they can certainly be dangerous. The image above involves the world’s largest whirlpools found in the Naruto Strait in Japan. The whirlpools move at a speed of just under 10 mph when they pop up around four times daily. They flow in twice and flow out twice. Sometimes, during Spring tides, the speed will change. Thus creating vortexes of up to 66 feet in diameter!