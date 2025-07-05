Multiple goals, multiple solutions, plenty of second-guessing and revising − Here’s how science really works

Science is often viewed as a linear path leading to inevitable truths. In reality, it is a dynamic and iterative process filled with twists and turns. The journey of scientific inquiry is as much about exploration as it is about discovery. Scientists constantly find themselves revising hypotheses, evaluating multiple solutions, and questioning established assumptions. This article delves into the multifaceted nature of science, revealing how second-guessing and adaptation are integral to scientific progress. Join us as we explore the fascinating world of how science truly works.