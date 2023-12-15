Home General Incredible Behind The Scenes Footage of Our Favorite Sci-Fi Movies
Incredible Behind The Scenes Footage of Our Favorite Sci-Fi Movies

By Will Lewis - December 15, 2023

Embark on a riveting journey behind the camera lens as we delve into the mesmerizing world of our favorite sci-fi movies. From the interstellar landscapes of The Martian to the dystopian visions of The Terminator and the thought-provoking realities of District 9, this compilation unveils 19 incredible behind-the-scenes moments that breathe life into the cinematic magic we cherish. Discover the ingenious methods that brought Ridley Scott’s vision of Mars to life, witness the meticulous crafting of iconic scenes in The Terminator, and explore the marriage of technology and creativity that birthed Neill Blomkamp’s District 9. Join us as we peel back the curtain on the captivating tales, unexpected challenges, and groundbreaking innovations that shape the timeless allure of these beloved science fiction masterpieces.

[Image via IGN]

Opening Scene from Blade Runner

Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott in 1982, stands as a seminal work in the science fiction genre, drawing inspiration from Philip K. Dick’s “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” The film, renowned for its inventive play with light and shadow, immerses viewers in a dystopian Los Angeles of 2019. Despite initial reviews being divisive, Blade Runner’s legacy grew, earning a devoted cult following that celebrated its intricate visuals. Penned by Hampton Fancher and David Peoples, the film boasts a stellar cast, including luminaries like Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, and Sean Young, as it delves into the profound societal impacts of advancing technology.

Speaking of advanced technology, Scott discussed the awe-inspiring opening shot, largely credited to Doug Trumbull and his team. The shot depicted a dilapidated city and a ruined future, accomplished without any digital assistance. Furthermore, Scott highlighted the intricacies of the process, explaining that the set itself was no larger than a room, and all effects were captured on 65 mm tracks. The remarkable achievement involved 17 passes on a single negative, showcasing the film’s commitment to practical effects in an era dominated by digital advancements.

[Image via Empire]

Star Wars’ C-3PO

Back on May 25, 1977, something big happened in the movie world – Star Wars came out. It was this huge, awesome story by George Lucas that took us to a whole new galaxy. You know, that moment when John Williams’ music started playing, and the words “Star Wars” showed up on the screen? That was the beginning of a new adventure filled with lightsabers, wookiees, Sith Lords, and awesome characters like Han Solo.

Now, let’s dive into behind-the-scenes moments featuring C-3PO. In Tozeur, Tunisia, the film crew created the famous Mos Eisley scene with the help of porters and mules. They had even brought a tea urn for a break. Then, there’s Anthony Daniels, the man inside the golden suit. During tea time, he found himself locked in C-3PO, a hilarious twist on set life. For instance, think back to the early days when they were figuring out how to get Daniels into that C-3PO suit. It turns out, it was a bit of a challenge, but they managed to capture the essence of this unforgettable character. Undoubtedly, it’s clear that C-3PO’s magic goes beyond the shiny outside. It’s about the funny mishaps, tea breaks, and timeless charm that make Star Wars more than just a great movie – it’s a heartwarming journey into a galaxy we all love.

[Image via ShotOnWhat?]

The Matrix Bullet Time

Step behind the curtain of The Matrix trilogy, where reality gets a radical remix and freedom takes center stage. Picture this: 1999, a year that gave us more than just Y2K fears. Simultaneously, it birthed The Matrix, a movie so cool it redefined what it meant to be a blockbuster. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Lawrence Fishburne became the talk of the town, and Hollywood got a wake-up call—smart, slick, original concepts could rake in the cash.

Now, let’s spill the beans on what went down behind the scenes. The Matrix sequels, Reloaded and Revolutions, spilled some secrets, but the original? It’s still shrouded in mystery. Cue the Japanese anime vibes that inspired the genius “Bullet Time” technique. This nifty filmmaking trick slowed things down, giving us that mind-bending 360-degree view. Ever wonder how Neo dodged those bullets on the rooftop? They pulled it off with 120 cameras and 2 film cameras, capturing every angle against a green screen. The result? Movie magic that still has us scratching our heads.

[Image via This Therapy Life]

Jurassic Park T-Rex Attack Scene

In a 1993 blockbuster titled Jurassic Park Steven Spielberg directed science-fiction adventure that brought Michael Crichton’s novel to life. Subsequently, this cinematic marvel unfolds the tale of a visionary billionaire who brings cloned dinosaurs to life in a theme park, setting the stage for an unforgettable adventure for a group of scientists, lawyers, and children who must grapple with survival when the prehistoric creatures break free from their enclosures.

One of the most iconic moments in the film is the T-Rex attack on the cars, a scene originally slated for daylight drama. However, a fortuitous twist of fate in the form of a rainstorm during filming prompted Spielberg to pivot, transforming the sequence into a heart-pounding nocturnal spectacle. This impromptu decision not only elevated the tension and suspense of the sequence but also cleverly concealed some of the animatronic T-Rex’s technological limitations. Without a doubt, the behind-the-scenes magic of Jurassic Park unveils the director’s nimble ingenuity, turning unexpected challenges into cinematic triumphs that continue to resonate with audiences, making the film a timeless classic.

[Image via TourBoxTech]

Avatar Virtual Camera

The Avatar is a film that has etched itself into the scope of cinematic history for more than just its compelling storyline. At the heart of its allure lies the movie’s awe-inspiring special effects, a testament to the production team’s use of cutting-edge technology. First, Dive into the behind-the-scenes footage and witness the birth of Pandora, an alien planet brought to life with unparalleled detail. From unique ecosystems and exotic flora to the diverse inhabitants, languages, and cultures, Avatar’s meticulous craftsmanship transforms it into an otherworldly encyclopedia, offering a glimpse into the intricacies of an alien civilization.

Second, we delve deeper into the movie’s technological marvels, and one cannot help but be entranced by the virtual camera—a digital marvel that defies its name. Using the virtual camera, director James Cameron could instantly preview real-time special effects. This involved watching the actor portraying the 3-meter-tall blue Na’vi character strolling on the planet Pandora through a side LCD screen during performance capture. To illustrate, Cameron described it as a “powerful game engine,” that provides an unprecedented level of control, enabling instantaneous adjustments and turning the filmmaking process into a dynamic and immersive experience. Indeed, this groundbreaking technology is but one example of the ingenuity that underpins Avatar’s enduring legacy, leaving an indelible mark in the world of filmmaking.

[Image via This Is Colossal]

Intersteller Tesseract Scene

Beyond the enchanting world of Christopher Nolan’s film, Interstellar, is a captivating story behind one of its most mind-blowing scenes. To illustrate, picture Matthew McConaughey’s character, Cooper, entering a visually stunning library that bends the rules of time. It’s like a puzzle, a cube in four dimensions, where moments from the past seem to stretch endlessly. Now, in this magical space, Cooper communicates through time using gravity, creating a mesmerizing cinematic experience.

At the heart of this spectacle is the Tesseract, a special tool connecting Cooper to mysterious bulk beings. These beings, capable of perceiving five dimensions, effortlessly navigate through the past, present, and future, playing with gravity as they go. Additionally, Cooper’s interactions with his daughter, Murphy, unfold across different time periods, challenging our usual way of thinking about time. Furthermore, What makes this even more fascinating is that the Tesseract is brought to life through a physical set, not just digital effects. The decision to construct a massive, hands-on set reflects the dedication of Nolan’s special effects team. Surely, this turned Interstellar into not just a movie but a remarkable display of cinematic magic.

[Image via Product Placement Blog]

E.T. Almost Had M&Ms

Step into the time capsule of 1982, where Steven Spielberg’s enchanting creation, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” continues to weave its spell on audiences, young and old alike. This timeless gem portrays the heartwarming friendship between a boy and his extraterrestrial buddy. Thus, not only carved its place in cinematic history but also etched itself as a beloved family classic. Naturally, Spielberg’s visionary touch took a simple premise and transformed it into a national treasure, with “E.T.” often crowned as the ultimate favorite for countless movie enthusiasts.

Dive into a piece of fascinating detail of its creation. For instance, the film propelled young talents like Drew Barrymore into stardom while solidifying Henry Thomas as one of the most renowned child actors of all time. As we relive the magic of “E.T.,” one can’t help but wonder if its perfection will withstand the test of time without succumbing to the allure of Hollywood remakes or ill-conceived sequels. Most importantly, let’s not forget the unexpected twist involving Reese’s Pieces, the candy that soared to stardom after M&Ms declined a cameo, fearing an association with aliens. As “E.T.” remains a timeless masterpiece. Nonetheless, its behind-the-scenes revelations add a delightful layer to the enduring magic of this cinematic marvel.

[Image via X]

Alien’s Massive Spaceship Set

Embark on a thrilling cinematic voyage with Ridley Scott‘s “Alien,” a sci-fi marvel that blends the mysteries of deep space with cutting-edge movie magic. This epic film features The Nostromo, a colossal space vessel at the core of this cosmic tale. Simultaneously, it emerges as a spectacle of imagination. The ship’s three levels unfold into astronauts’ quarters, a bustling mess room, a high-tech computer annex, and the awe-inspiring operational bridge—a technological wonderland dubbed the largest scientific set ever constructed.

As viewers traverse the spacecraft’s corridors, they encounter the mess room, where astronauts dine on futuristic delicacies neatly encapsulated in powder form, complete with miniature food models adding a whimsical touch. Additionally, the journey reveals the infirmary, a space equipped with drugs, a retractable operating table, and a suspended array of surgical instruments. Undoubtedly, a testament to the meticulous craftsmanship elevating the “Alien” universe. Each detail, from the intricacies of the operational bridge to the charming mess room and the futuristic infirmary. Without a doubt, the film showcases a commitment to transporting audiences into an unparalleled sci-fi experience, making “Alien” an enduring visual feast for enthusiasts of the genre.

[Image via ScreenRant]

The Terminator’s Replica of Los Angeles

Journey back to the electrifying era of the 1980s and early 1990s, where action movies reigned supreme offering a cinematic buffet. Ranging from the gritty drama of First Blood to the outlandish self-parody of Commando. Despite that, a tapestry of classics emerged in the Terminator series, with its groundbreaking 1984 and 1991 releases still etched in the annals of film history. While subsequent entries in the franchise may vary in quality, each promises a rollercoaster of entertainment.

This behind-the-scenes photo peels back the curtain on how the Terminator movies were created. Beyond the intense on-screen drama, those snapshots capture moments of levity and camaraderie behind the scenes, offering a unique lens into the collaborative effort that fueled this iconic series. For example, instead of massive figures causing chaos in a city, picture these towering figures carefully building a tiny copy of Los Angeles. This behind-the-scenes craftsmanship was showcased in a pivotal dream sequence for Sarah Connor. Notwithstanding, visuals that surpass contemporary computer-generated scenes, provide an insider’s look at the meticulous artistry defining this awe-inspiring series.

[Image via ScreenRant]

Inception Spinning Hallway

Dive into the heart-pounding action of a blockbuster film, where Joseph Gordon-Levitt defies gravity in a mind-blowing fight against two foes within a spinning hallway. Forget CGI shortcuts – director Christopher Nolan opted for a jaw-dropping approach. To illustrate, imagine a massive centrifuge housing an actual rotating corridor, allowing actors to sprint up walls and across ceilings as they tangle in a gravity-bending brawl. The secret? Cameras bolted to the set, creating a visual feast that blurs the line between reality and cinematic magic.

Nolan’s fearless filmmaking style isn’t limited to gravity-defying stunts; it’s a signature move. Now, take a trip back to 2010’s mind-bending Inception, where Leonardo DiCaprio‘s character, Cobb, leads a team through dreamscapes that redefine the boundaries of possibility. Crafting these dreamworlds required filmmakers to make the unreal seem real. Nolan’s dedication to pushing the envelope doesn’t come without challenges. Despite that, his crew tackles logistical puzzles, finding inventive solutions to capture movie moments that feel like pure magic. In spite of the hurdles, Nolan’s commitment to turning his artistic vision into reality is a testament to his cinematic wizardry.

[Image via American Cinematographer]

Creating the Cab Scene for The Fifth Element

Step into the cinematic cosmos of Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element, where futuristic flair meets artistic ingenuity. Unlike the familiar galaxy of Star Wars, Besson’s creation draws inspiration from the eccentric musings of Jean-Luc Godard. Effectively, bringing to life a 20-year-old fantasy nurtured by the director and his team of visionaries. Additionally, with the dynamic duo of French artists, Jean “Moebius” Giraud and Jean-Claude Mezieres, alongside production designer Dan Weil, Besson crafted a living comic book that unfolds across a meticulously designed galaxy. This world features boasting skyscrapers stretching 600 stories high and a celestial pleasure ship gliding above a water planet.

At the heart of The Fifth Element’s visual wizardry is Digital Domain, a dream team of 85 model makers and 85 artists working to bring Besson’s vision to life. First, meet Mark Stetson a former model maker turned visual effects maestro. He took the helm in a dazzling cab-chase sequence that steals the spotlight. Additionally, this five-minute, 70-plus shot spectacle catapults audiences into the heart of the action. Where CG traffic, hero cabs, and police cars seamlessly blend in a whirlwind of cinematic innovation. Second, Sean Cunningham orchestrated the digital symphony, where the team at Digital Domain faced the challenge of harmonizing color balances and contrast ranges, employing ingenious tricks to amplify the visual brilliance. Finally, the result? A behind-the-scenes masterpiece that showcases the fusion of artistic vision and technological prowess, transporting viewers into the future of film magic.

[Image via The 2001 Archive]

2001: A Space Odyssey Ferris Wheel

Welcome to the captivating world of Stanley Kubrick‘s “2001: A Space Odyssey,” a timeless masterpiece that continues to captivate audiences. Despite initial skepticism in the late 1960s, the film has emerged as a cinematic gem, taking viewers on an epic journey. First, prehistoric African savanna to a futuristic Jupiter mission. Then, the film’s final act unfolds with a mind-bending 23-minute light show, leaving viewers contemplating the mysteries of existence.

Behind the scenes, the movie’s enchantment extends to its remarkable sets. Among them, the interior of the spaceship Discovery steals the spotlight. Crafted to simulate space’s weightlessness, it takes the form of a rotating centrifuge—a colossal 30-ton “ferris wheel.” Built by Vickers-Armstrong Engineering Group at a hefty cost of $750,000, this set, 38 feet in diameter and 10 feet wide, defies gravity, rotating at a maximum speed of three miles per hour. Actors navigate seamlessly as the set revolves around them, creating a gravity-defying spectacle. Kubrick’s visionary direction, using early video feeds and innovative camera setups, transforms Discovery’s interior into an awe-inspiring cinematic marvel, adding a layer of complexity to the film’s behind-the-scenes legacy.

[Image via Entertainment Weekly]

Gasping for Air in Gravity

In the making of “Gravity,” director Alfonso Cuarón faced a daunting challenge when co-writing the thrilling space survival story with his son Jonás. Sandra Bullock’s character, a medical engineer stranded in outer space, required a unique approach to filming because every scene demanded a zero-gravity setting. Then, to overcome this, the Gravity team developed groundbreaking technology using LED panels, computer-controlled cameras, and intricate wirework, creating an invisible framework for Bullock’s performance. Without a doubt, the actress delivered many intense scenes strapped to a rig surrounded by computerized lights, a testament to her commitment and the film’s innovative techniques that seamlessly blended reality and fiction.

Even during the underwater scenes, the dedication to authenticity shone through. Cuarón, determined to ensure Bullock’s safety, personally held his breath alongside her. However, a humorous twist emerged when the director struggled to match Bullock’s lung power. As he gasped for air, Bullock continued her submerged performance effortlessly, showcasing a level of commitment that added an unexpected layer of authenticity to the film. Most importantly, this behind-the-scenes glimpse reveals the extraordinary teamwork and creativity that brought “Gravity” to life, defying the laws of filmmaking gravity in the process.

[Image via AllThatsInteresting]

Back to the Future Flying Delorean

Since the iconic release of Back to the Future II in 1989, our imaginations have been captivated by the futuristic vision of October 21, 2015, painted by Marty McFly’s journey in the iconic DeLorean. Envisioning a world with hoverboards, flying cars, and self-tying shoes, the film offered a glimpse into a fantastical future that has not entirely materialized. However, stepping behind the scenes of this cinematic masterpiece provides an equally thrilling adventure.

As we venture behind the camera, a fascinating world unfolds that showcases the meticulous craftsmanship that brought the Back to the Future series’ time-traveling universe to life. However, did you wonder how the production team made the DeLorean fly? The magic lies in a specially crafted fiberglass DeLorean, ingeniously suspended from wires to capture those mesmerizing scenes where the iconic car soars through the air. These behind-the-scenes revelations not only shed light on the creative ingenuity of the filmmakers but also offer a newfound appreciation for the meticulous artistry that shaped the iconic Back to the Future universe.

[Image via Entertainment Weekly]

Close Encounters of the Third Kind and the Village of Hal

Behind the curtain of cinematic history lies a fascinating exploration of Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1977 sci-fi masterpiece. In his newly released book, author Michael Klastorin provides an exclusive backstage pass to the intricate world of design sketches and captivating behind-the-scenes photos that breathe life into the making of this legendary film.

Venture into the heart of the production process, where Spielberg’s creative genius meets the challenges of reality. One unforgettable scene unfolds in the quaint Indian village of Hal, where Spielberg enlisted an astounding two thousand extras. Their mission? To echo the film’s enigmatic five-note musical sequence through a mesmerizing chant, followed by a collective gesture pointing to the heavens, revealing the source of this otherworldly sound. Also, Klastorin shares the trials and triumphs of capturing this moment on film, recounting how multiple takes were required as some extras inadvertently pointed in the wrong direction or lowered their hands prematurely, prompting the director to call out “Cut!” in pursuit of perfection. In the end, this vivid behind-the-scenes account unveils the dedication and intricacies that transform a vision into the timeless magic we witness on the silver screen.

[Image via The Conversation]

The Martian Made a Mars Rover

Behind the scenes of space cinema, and you’ll discover a fascinating universe beyond the monsters and aliens that often dominate the screen. Consider “The Martian,” a unique space odyssey directed by Ridley Scott, the visionary behind the iconic scene of an alien bursting through John Hurt’s chest. In contrast to the typical space disaster narrative, this film explores a gripping problem-solving journey on the “red planet.”

One captivating aspect of the film’s production involves the Martian rover, the vehicle essential for astronaut Mark Watney’s mobility. Indeed, the filmmakers went above and beyond, constructing a lifelike representation of the rover for on-screen authenticity. What makes this behind-the-scenes tale even more intriguing is what happened after the cameras stopped rolling. Afterwards, in a twist the production team generously gifted the rover to the country of Jordan. While it may not find a home in the Royal Automobile Museum, this real-life artifact adds an unexpected chapter to the interstellar story of “The Martian,” proving that sometimes, the most captivating scenes unfold off-screen.

[Image via What Culture]

War of the Worlds 2 Billion Dollar Plan

In 2005 Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds hit the big screen. This sci-fi gem not only scored major points with critics and nabbed three Oscar nominations but also clinched the title of the fourth highest-grossing film of the year, raking in a cool $603.9 million against a $132 million budget. While it may not be the magnum opus of Spielberg or Tom Cruise, it’s a blockbuster that’s managed to age like fine wine, serving up just the right mix of thrills and brainy moments.

There’s a treasure trove of juicy stories and quirky details that slipped under the radar when the film first hit theaters. Tom Cruise’s character, Ray, navigating the wreckage of a downed airplane. Instead of faking it with Hollywood magic, the production team went all out, splurging $2 million to get their hands on a retired Boeing 747. They didn’t stop there—this real-deal plane was torn apart, with its pieces scattered to create an authentic and visually stunning set. Then, after the shoot wrapped, the remnants of the plane found a new home on the Universal Studios backlot tour, hanging out just feet from the legendary sets of Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, including the iconic Bates Motel.

[Image via Screen Rant]

District 9 Alien Dialogue

Director Neill Blomkamp made his mark with the compelling “District 9,” a sci-fi gem reflecting the haunting realities of apartheid in his native South Africa. Growing up amid apartheid provided Blomkamp with the raw material for a story that deeply resonated with audiences. Despite the initial setback of a stalled collaboration with Peter Jackson on a big-budget “Halo” adaptation, Jackson’s unwavering support led to a $30 million budget, unleashing Blomkamp’s creativity and giving birth to the captivating “District 9.”

Behind the scenes, the movie’s magic unfolded with a blend of technology and artistic ingenuity. Alien characters, excluding those on operating tables, were brought to life through intricate computer-generated effects. Jason Cope, a versatile talent, portrayed every speaking alien and even took on the role of news correspondent Grey Bradnam. The aliens’ dialogue gained a unique flavor as Cope improvised, adding an authentic touch fine-tuned in the cutting room. The end result was a cinematic marvel showcasing Blomkamp’s directorial brilliance and shedding light on the fascinating tales behind the scenes in the world of moviemaking.

[Image via Screen Rant]

Prometheus Deleted Scene

Sir Ridley Scott, the legendary director, is leading a new Alien franchise installment, emphasizing its divergence from the themes explored in the 2012 offshoot, Prometheus. This epic movie starred Noomi Rapace and Michael Fassbender. Released on June 8, 2012 it received mixed reviews but became the franchise’s highest-grossing film, earning over $400 million globally. Scott’s latest Alien venture remains shrouded in secrecy, but a return to Prometheus hints at intriguing behind-the-scenes revelations for eager fans.

Digging into Prometheus’s cutting room floor reveals a noteworthy omitted scene involving Fifield’s transformation, intricately linked to Scott’s original Alien. The extended version captures Fifield’s encounter with the franchise’s iconic black liquid, resulting in a striking Xenomorph/human hybrid. Despite being excluded from the theatrical release to preserve the film’s standalone narrative, this scene is a hidden gem within the 30 minutes of additional footage on the DVD. As anticipation builds for the next chapter, exploring the behind-the-scenes nuances of Prometheus adds a captivating layer to the iconic sci-fi franchise’s rich history.

[Image via Frame.io Insider]

Dune (2021) Used Little CGI

In the realm of sci-fi epics, Denis Villeneuve’s ambitious endeavor to bring Frank Herbert’s Dune to the big screen is a sensation. Widely considered unfilmable, it posed a significant challenge for the director. He not only unraveled Arrakis‘ complex narrative but also reshaped sci-fi boundaries, showcasing the artistry of storytelling and the extraordinary efforts behind bringing Arrakis to life.

Departing from CGI norms, Villeneuve’s insistence on real sets and practical effects is a defining aspect. From Jordan’s challenging landscapes to meticulously crafted sets in Budapest, authenticity takes center stage. CGI was used for elements like spice harvesters and sandworms but the focus on tangible sets allowed actors to react to genuine environments. Thus, making even the most fantastical sci-fi planets feel real. In a cinematic landscape dominated by digital wizardry, Dune stands as a testament to blending practicality with cutting-edge technology, offering an immersive experience beyond genre boundaries.

