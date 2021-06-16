Horrifying Accidents People Actually Walked Away From

There are a lot of things that human beings have done that shock and amaze the rest of us. In fact, you very well might have done something impressive yourself. However, some people have gone above and beyond the call of their humanity just to survive. They would not die, refusing to go with Death when his cold hand touched them. You might be surprised by some of the most amazing accidents people walked away from.

Some of them had a survival percentage of less than 5% while others had a less than 1% survival possibility. Yet somehow, in spite of all possible issues in front of them, they survived. We ask you to join us for our list discussing some of these amazing incidents that would have normally ended the life of a normal person. We guarantee you’ll be shocked by many of these stories. Ladies and gentlemen, this is our list of the most amazing accidents people walked away from.

Forcing Through A Hole Far Too Small

Person Involved: Matthew Lowe

Matthew Lowe Year Accident Took Place: 2008

Matthew Lowe is lucky to be alive. Moving at incredibly fast speeds has resulted in some major accidents that very few people could survive. When moving fast and attempting to go through a hole far too small, you could risk breaking bones, decapitation, and much more. Yet somehow, Lowe was able to survive this possible death. The story goes that Lowe was working when his overalls were caught in a factory machine that transports metal parts.

When this happened, he was being pulled and literally felt his skin rip and even heard his arm snap. The machine was yanking him with major force through just a five-inch opening on a conveyer. Somehow, the machine eventually decided just to spit him out on the other end. He sustained a broken back, pelvis, hips, and ribs along with a ruptured stomach and bowel. While he needed six operations and some metal pins put in, he lived and eventually returned to work. That’s the employee of the month!