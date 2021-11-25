Most of the world has played video games at some point in their life. Even kids as young as two or three years old play them, as well as people over 60. While the types of games people might play will differ, this is important to remember. We all seem to love video games, so no one should be looked down upon for playing whatever they enjoy. However, the infamous consoles have likely the greatest video games of all time. While yes, computer games or those on your phone, tablet, even Gameboy systems are all nice…the consoles really made video games as big as they are today.

When we reference consoles, we only count those from the original Nintendo Entertainment System up to the next-gen PS5 and X-Box Series X video game systems of today. The best games helped to change gaming or did something incredibly unique to help them stand out. Other times, they were simply just a ton of fun. We felt it would be fun to discuss these impressive games and why they stood out so much. We realize that we will likely not name the games some people want us to reference, but do keep in mind that this was a tough list to make. That said, let’s get started!

Mafia III

Year Of Release: 2016

2016 Developer: Hangar 13 (via 2K Games)

People are currently being reminded just how impressive Mafia III was due to the Mafia Definitive Edition coming out recently, with updated graphics. Yet even with the older 2016 graphics, this game is still beautiful. The previous two Mafia titles focused on the mafias we all think about from places like New York and Chicago. However, they wanted to differ things up. This led them to use an African-American lead character named Lincoln, and set the game in the late 1960s. On top of that, we were put in New Orleans. This meant a racist South would be a huge part of the game.

On top of that, the southern gangs/mafias from that time period were highlighted. Lincoln left his family to go to Vietnam to take part in the war, and we catch up with him upon his return to New Orleans. His family is screwed over by a local family, with many of them murdered. Attempting to kill Lincoln, they shoot him in the head only for it to go through his skull but not his brain. Now, Lincoln is out for revenge. It is one of the single best revenge stories EVER. Hangar 13 broke the mold and gave us a story we could not turn away from. Making it one of the greatest video games ever!