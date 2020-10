Indoor plants are a fantastic way to brighten up a room and bring some life into a space. Apart from having an aesthetic effect, do these plants affect your health as well as this? NASA researched this very topic, and it turns out that plants can be beneficial, but you would need a whole jungle of them in your home. So, your one-pot plant in the living room won’t have this effect. Do you have a home that needs more plants? They could do so much more for you than just look good.