When volcanoes erupt, they don’t just spew ash and lava. They rewrite history. Throughout Earth’s timeline, these geological powerhouses have cooled global climates, buried entire civilizations, and even threatened our species’ existence. This countdown explores the 25 most significant volcanic blasts ever recorded, from prehistoric explosions that dwarfed anything in modern memory to recent eruptions that taught scientists critical lessons about how these sleeping giants awaken.
Home Environmental Could It Happen Again? 25 Most Catastrophic Volcanic Eruptions in Human History
Environmental