In 1945, a mushroom cloud rose over New Mexico’s desert. A photographer clicked his shutter, preserving the moment humans first harnessed atomic power. This image joins countless others that mark turning points in scientific history. Some of these photos celebrate human ingenuity, while others serve as warnings. Together, they document moments when science pushed past previous limitations, sparking debates that still rage today.
37 of the Most Controversial Moments in Scientific History Caught on Camera
