31 Ultra Succesful People Who Were Bullied in High School

By Chu E. - January 9, 2025

They ate lunch alone. They skipped school dances. They were bullied, ignored, or simply didn’t fit in. Today, they’re some of the most successful people on earth. Meet 37 global leaders, innovators, and stars whose high school years were far from glamorous. These are all former outcasts in both middle school and high school. But these unpopular kids now run major companies, win Grammy awards, and change the world.

Mark Zuckerberg: Coding Through High School

Source: entrepreneur.com

Phillips Exeter Academy wasn’t ready for Mark Zuckerberg. His classmates filled their free time with sports and social clubs, while he hunched over his laptop writing code. The teachers noticed his programming skills, but other students just saw him as the guy who missed every school event. His dorm room became his private coding sanctuary. 

Elon Musk: The Bookworm Target

Source: Reddit

South African schoolmates singled out Elon Musk for his endless questions about science. The bullies shoved him down stairs and mocked his constant reading. He retreated into books about rockets and computers while others played rugby. Lunch breaks meant hiding in empty classrooms to avoid confrontations. His fascination with technology made him an easy target.

Bill Gates: The Computer Lab Kid

Source: duna.cl

At Lakeside School, Bill Gates skipped pep rallies to write computer code. His classmates laughed when he talked about starting a business with Paul Allen. The teachers spotted his programming talent, but other students just saw the quiet kid who lived in the computer lab. His social life took a backseat to his love for technology.

Steve Jobs: Finding His Own Path

Source: 9to5mac.com

Steve Jobs turned the computer lab into his second home at Homestead High School. Most kids filled their days with sports and parties, but he preferred pulling electronics apart in his garage. His classmates couldn’t understand why he spent lunch breaks sketching circuit designs. The few friends who shared his passion for technology stuck around, while others kept their distance. 

Albert Einstein: Breaking Academic Rules

Source: medium.com

Einstein frustrated his teachers at Luitpold Gymnasium with constant questions. His independent thinking clashed with the strict German school system. Other students memorized their lessons, but Einstein challenged every formula and rule. The teachers called him disruptive and rebellious. He spent his time doing his own physics experiments, ignoring the traditional study methods.

Taylor Swift: Country Music Misfit

Source: dailymail.co.uk

Middle school turned harsh when Taylor Swift revealed her love for country music. The popular girls excluded her from lunch tables and weekend plans. She spent her time practicing guitar and writing songs about their rejection. Her Pennsylvania classmates couldn’t understand why she chose cowboy boots over trendy shoes. Local teens mocked her early performances at fairs.

Steven Spielberg: Camera Kid in the Corner

Source: nyt.com

At Saratoga High School, Steven Spielberg carried his camera everywhere. Students laughed at his amateur films and dodged his attempts to cast them in projects. The bullies targeted him for his Jewish heritage and artistic interests. He skipped sports events to edit footage in his room. His teachers complained about his daydreaming during lessons.

Michael Phelps: Struggles Beyond the Pool

Source: swimmingworldmagazine.com

Before Olympic fame, Michael Phelps battled ADHD in school hallways. His classmates mocked his big ears and gangly frame. Teachers complained about his inability to sit still during lessons. He found peace only in the swimming pool, away from social pressure. The other kids didn’t understand his early morning practice routine.

Barack Obama: The Searching Soul

Source: washingtonpost.com

Young Barack smoked behind the school gym and questioned everything at Punahou School. His classmates stuck to their cliques while he floated between social groups. He wrote poetry and thought about social change instead of prom dates. Teachers noted his sharp mind but peers found him too serious. His mixed heritage made him feel like an outsider in Hawaii.

Kirsten Dunst: Acting Through Awkward Years

Source: buzzfeed.com

Young Kirsten spent her school days rushing between classes and auditions. Her classmates spread rumors about her missing school for acting jobs. She sat alone at lunch, memorizing scripts instead of gossip. The other girls formed tight friendship groups while she worked on film sets. Her early success in movies made her a target for jealous peers.

Jeff Bezos: The Science Fair Loner

Source: cnbcfm.com

Miami Palmetto High saw Jeff Bezos as the weird science kid. He turned the garage into a lab while others turned their basements into hangout spots. His detailed science fair projects drew eye rolls from classmates. The popular crowd ignored his presence in the hallways. Teachers praised his intelligence while students questioned his intensity.

Lady Gaga: The Misunderstood Artist

Source: zoomboola.com

The halls of Convent of the Sacred Heart buzzed with whispers about Stefani Germanotta’s wild outfits. Girls mocked her intense dedication to music and theater. She practiced piano during lunch while others planned shopping trips. Her creative fashion choices made her a target for prep school mean girls. The uniform rules couldn’t contain her artistic expression.

Oprah Winfrey: Rising Above Rural Mississippi

Source: amomama.com

Young Oprah faced constant teasing in rural Mississippi. Kids mocked her hand-me-down clothes and called her names, but she threw herself into books and academics instead. The library became her safe space during lunch breaks. She joined every academic competition possible, even when other students spread rumors about her showing off. 

Seth Rogen: Comedy as a Shield

Source: Seth Rogen

At Point Grey Secondary School, Seth Rogen turned to writing jokes in empty classrooms. The popular crowd ignored his attempts at stand-up comedy during talent shows. He spent weekends working on scripts while classmates went to parties. His small group of friends shared his offbeat sense of humor. Most students didn’t get his early comedic style.

Jessica Alba: Fighting Through Prejudice

Source: ranker.com

Claremont High students targeted Jessica Alba for her mixed heritage and family’s finances. Girls excluded her from social events and spread cruel rumors. She focused on acting auditions while dealing with daily taunts. The popular crowd made fun of her dreams to become an actress. Her determination grew stronger with each rejection.

Ashton Kutcher: Beyond Small Town Labels

Source: foxnews.com

At Washington High, Ashton Kutcher stuck out for caring more about grades than parties. His modeling dreams earned snickers in the school hallways. Other guys played sports while he studied and planned his escape from Iowa. The popular crowd laughed at his ambitions to leave their small town. He worked odd jobs instead of attending football games.

John Lennon: The Artistic Rebel

Source: deviantart.com

Quarry Bank High teachers labeled John Lennon a troublemaker and lost cause. He drew cartoons during math and wrote songs in English class. Popular students avoided the angry artist who questioned everything. His aunt worried about his grades while he practiced guitar. The school system couldn’t contain his creative spirit.

Rihanna: The Island Outsider

Source: deviantart.com

Before global fame, Rihanna faced constant teasing in her Barbadian school. Students mocked her light skin and ambitious dreams. She sold clothes with her dad while classmates hung out at the beach. The popular girls spread rumors about her singing in talent shows. She left school at sixteen, determined to prove them wrong.

Amy Schumer: Finding Humor in Pain

Source: nypost.com

South Side High students didn’t know what to make of Amy Schumer. She used jokes to deflect bullies and cope with rejection. The popular girls excluded her from parties and spread rumors. She developed her comedy skills while eating lunch alone. Her humor style confused classmates who preferred simple teen jokes. Years later, the same sharp wit that made her an outcast would help her sell out Madison Square Garden.

Lizzo: Band Camp Voice

Source: billboard.com

The high school hallways buzzed with gossip about the girl who loved band more than anything else. Lizzo devoted herself to flute practice while others chased popularity. Her confidence in music class made many students uncomfortable. She spent weekends competing in band events while classmates crowded football games. The cool kids spread rumors about her dedication to classical music and performance.

Mindy Kaling: Writing Through Rejection

Source: tmz.com

While other girls focused on dating and shopping at Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, Mindy Kaling wrote comedy sketches in her room. Her classmates rolled their eyes at her obsession with TV shows and scripts. She spent late nights watching comedy while peers went to parties. The popular crowd ignored the girl who quoted sitcoms endlessly. Her unique humor style left other teenagers puzzled and distant.

Howard Stern: Radio Dreams

Source: abcnews.go.com

Long Beach High students saw Howard Stern as the strange, tall kid who couldn’t stop talking about radio. He spent afternoons recording shows in his basement while others played sports or hung out at the mall. Classmates constantly mocked his unusually deep voice and awkward height. The popular crowd steered clear of the weird guy who dreamed about broadcasting. His dad’s recording equipment became his closest companion.

John Legend: Piano Boy

Source: washingtonpost.com

At Springfield North High, John Legend chose piano keys over party invites. His peers didn’t understand why he spent Friday nights practicing music instead of attending football games. Teachers praised his dedication while students whispered about his constant presence in the music room. The lunch crowd avoided the kid who hummed melodies and scribbled song lyrics. His fingers danced on piano keys while others gossiped.

Chris Pratt: Wrestling Through Doubt

Source: glamourmagazine.co.uk

Monroe High students remembered Chris Pratt as the wrestling team’s class clown. Beyond his jokes, few noticed his quiet dream of becoming an actor. He delivered stand-up routines in the cafeteria that often fell flat. Teachers saw him as another unfocused athlete, missing the spark of his future stardom. The popular kids kept him at arm’s length.

Morgan Freeman: Theater Kid in Mississippi

Source: abcnews.com

Young Morgan Freeman faced double isolation in segregated Mississippi schools. His passion for theater set him further apart from classmates who saw acting as strange. He practiced Shakespeare alone while other boys played sports. His theatrical voice earned snickers in the hallways. The stage became his escape from daily social rejection.

Steve Carell: The Quiet Observer

Source: abcnews.go.com

Middlesex School never knew what to make of Steve Carell. He played ice hockey but spent free time writing comedy sketches nobody saw. His classmates overlooked the quiet kid who worked at the local store after school. Teachers barely noticed his hidden talent for making people laugh. The popular crowd passed by while he watched and learned.

Daniel Radcliffe: Stage-Struck Student

Source: cheatsheet.com

At City of London School, Daniel Radcliffe lived in his own world of theater and literature. His early acting jobs pulled him away from normal school life. Classmates spread rumors about his absences during film auditions. The regular school kids found him odd for choosing Shakespeare over soccer. His small circle of friends protected him from daily mockery and exclusion.

Emma Stone: Anxiety Behind The Smile 

Source: Pinterest

Anxiety forced Emma Stone to leave regular school after seventh grade. Her presentations about why she should be homeschooled marked her as different. She made PowerPoints while other kids made weekend plans. Her acting dreams seemed ridiculous to peers in Arizona. Local students whispered about the weird girl taking online classes and doing theater.

Harrison Ford: The Quiet Carpenter

Source: hearstapps.com

Maine East High School students ignored the shy kid who loved woodworking class. Harrison Ford avoided the spotlight, preferring to perfect his carpentry skills. His classmates chased popularity while he built furniture in the workshop. The social crowd never noticed his quiet determination. Teachers saw him as just another average student missing the success track.

Ryan Gosling: The Canadian Outsider

Source: pagesix.com

Young Gosling stood out at Cornwall Collegiate for skipping classes to practice dance. The other boys called him names for choosing performing over hockey. His Mickey Mouse Club past made him a target for bullies. Students spread rumors about the kid who thought he could make it in Hollywood. Teachers struggled with his creative restlessness.

Will Smith: The Fresh Outcast

Source: ew.com

At Overbrook High School, Will Smith’s rap dreams earned more eye rolls than respect. His early music attempts with DJ Jazzy Jeff confused classmates who stuck to typical teen activities. The cool crowd laughed at his rhymes during lunch breaks. He spent time writing lyrics while others played basketball. His good grades and clean rap style seemed strange to peers.

