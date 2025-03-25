Home Environmental 30 Islands Disappearing Now and 10 Already Lost Forever Due To Climate Change
30 Islands Disappearing Now and 10 Already Lost Forever Due To Climate Change

By Chu E. - March 25, 2025

Water keeps coming. Inch by inch, year after year. IPCC data show oceans rising 4.62mm annually since 2010, with western Pacific rates hitting a staggering 7-10mm each year. Homes flood. Farm salt. Communities scatter. Right now, island nations watch as their territory shrinks beneath them. No abstract threat, no distant future. This is today. Real people pack belongings and leave behind burial grounds as water claims what once was theirs. Below are 40 stories of loss: 30 islands fighting for survival and 10 others already gone, their names reduced to coordinates on outdated maps.

Nuatambu: Solomon Islands’ Shrinking Haven

Nuatambu: Solomon Islands' Shrinking Haven
Source: uq.edu.au

Once vibrant with community life, Nuatambu has lost half its habitable area since 2011. The relentless sea continues its advance at 7-10mm yearly, far exceeding global averages. Families who lived here for generations have watched their homeland dissolve into the ocean. Some cling to remaining land, but most have fled to nearby islands or the mainland. Their ancestral home fades with each passing tide.

Nyangai: Sierra Leone’s Vanishing Turtle Island

Nyangai: Sierra Leone's Vanishing Turtle Island
Source: stern.de

This once-thriving member of Sierra Leone’s Turtle Islands has dwindled to almost nothing. Recent observations from 2024 reveal Nyangai exists only as a small sandbar during low tide. Fishing communities that depended on this island for centuries have scattered. Local fishermen still navigate around its former location, marking it with poles during low tide. The island’s transformation represents a stark reminder of climate change’s impact.

Fongafale: Tuvalu’s Sinking Capital

Fongafale: Tuvalu's Sinking Capital
Source: iugs-geoheritage.org

Fongafale, home to 6,000 people, faces an existential crisis. King tides now flood 60% of the island, based on 2024 measurements. The sea creeps upward at nearly 4mm yearly, turning homes into temporary islands during high water. Residents have built seawalls and elevated structures. Some families sleep on raised platforms, their floor-level possessions packed in waterproof containers. Their determination remains strong despite the water’s inevitable advance.

Taro Island: Solomon Islands’ Relocating Capital

Taro Island: Solomon Islands' Relocating Capital
Source: solomonpower.com.sb

The provincial capital’s relocation from Taro Island is nearly complete. After losing 20% of its coastline by 2020, officials made the difficult decision to move operations inland. Schools, government buildings, and homes have been methodically transported to higher ground. Only a few families remain, watching their yards shrink with each storm. The island’s transformation illustrates how climate adaptation forces painful cultural transitions.

Nararo: Solomon Islands’ Inland Migration

Nararo: Solomon Islands' Inland Migration
Source: qantas.com

Since 2016, Nararo residents have steadily moved away from the coast. Satellite images from 2023 show the island has lost 30% of its land while local seas rise at an alarming 8mm annually. Gardens that once produced abundant crops now lie under saltwater. The community has maintained its identity despite physical displacement. Elders mark previous shorelines with stones, creating a visible timeline of their island’s disappearance.

Bikeman Island: Kiribati’s Underwater Landmark

Bikeman Island: Kiribati's Underwater Landmark
Source: greelane.com

Once a navigation point for local sailors, Bikeman Island now spends most of the year underwater. By 2024, only a shrinking sandbank remained visible during extreme low tides. Fish swim where people once walked. Local fishermen tell stories of camping overnight on this island just a generation ago. Now, boats pass over its submerged form, and elders point out its location to children who will never set foot there.

Betio: Kiribati’s Eroding Urban Center

Betio: Kiribati's Eroding Urban Center
Source: the-george-hotel-kiribati-betio.booked.net

Betio faces intensifying erosion and flooding challenges. By 2023, saltwater had contaminated 40% of its land as seas rise more than 3.5mm yearly. Buildings that once stood safely inland now have waves lapping at their foundations. Residents use sandbags and concrete barriers to protect homes. Children navigate to school through increasingly waterlogged streets. The dense population makes relocation particularly complicated for this community.

Majuro: Marshall Islands’ Threatened Capital

Majuro: Marshall Islands' Threatened Capital
Source: centraldatacore.com

Flooding now affects 30% of Majuro’s urban area every year. With sea levels rising 7mm annually, its 27,000 residents face difficult choices. The narrow atoll offers limited high ground for retreat. Cars rust from saltwater exposure, infrastructure crumbles, and drinking water grows scarce. Despite these challenges, resourceful locals have developed innovative drainage systems and flood-resistant housing designs while maintaining their vibrant cultural practices.

Rongelap: Marshall Islands’ Freshwater Crisis

Rongelap: Marshall Islands' Freshwater Crisis
Source: scmp.com

Once known for its clear freshwater sources, Rongelap now faces devastating salinization. Half its freshwater has been contaminated by 2024, while seas rise 7mm yearly. Scientists project the island will become uninhabitable by 2050 if current trends continue. Traditional water collection methods have failed as rain soaks into increasingly salty soil. Some families have installed solar desalination units, trying desperately to extend their time on ancestral lands.

Carteret Islands (Huon): PNG’s Half-Submerged Community

Carteret Islands (Huon): PNG's Half-Submerged Community
Source: geocaching.com

Half of Huon Island has slipped beneath the waves by 2022. The ongoing relocation of its 2,500 residents to Bougainville represents one of the world’s first climate refugee movements. Those who remain wade through water to reach their gardens during high tide. Food production has plummeted as saltwater intrudes into soil. Yet some elders refuse to leave, preferring to face rising waters on the land of their ancestors.

Carteret Islands (Kilina): PNG’s Rapidly Disappearing Isle

Carteret Islands (Kilina): PNG's Rapidly Disappearing Isle
Source: occasionalplanet.org

Kilina has lost 40% of its land by 2023. Sea rise and increasingly violent storms continue to tear away at its shores. Coconut trees that once marked property boundaries now stand in open water. Families who lived here for countless generations have packed their belongings and said goodbye to burial grounds that will soon be underwater. Their diaspora spreads across Papua New Guinea, carrying cultural traditions to new homes.

Carteret Islands (Yanolomea): PNG’s Daily Flood Zone

Carteret Islands (Yanolomea): PNG's Daily Flood Zone
Source: germanclimatefinance.de

Down to just a quarter of its original size in 2024, Yanolomea residents report flooding nearly every day. The shrinking land forces extended families into cramped quarters as homes closest to shore are abandoned. Gardens have been replaced by raised bed systems using imported soil. Children learn to swim almost before they can walk. The community calendar now revolves around tide schedules rather than traditional seasons.

Mundoo: Maldives’ Dwindling Population Center

Mundoo: Maldives' Dwindling Population Center
Source: facebook.com

Flooding has plagued Mundoo since 2004, driving residents away until fewer than 100 remain. With seas rising 4mm yearly, experts predict total loss by 2040. Those who stay must rebuild homes regularly and struggle to find fresh water. Traditional fishing grounds have shifted as coral reefs die from warming waters. The few remaining families maintain a close-knit community, sharing resources and preserving their way of life for as long as possible.

Tangier Island: America’s Vanishing Chesapeake Community

Tangier Island: America's Vanishing Chesapeake Community
Source: nytimes.com

This historic island in Chesapeake Bay has lost 67% of its land since 1850. Current data suggests complete submersion by 2050 as waters rise 5mm annually. Residents speak a unique dialect dating to the 1700s, which may disappear with their island. Crab fishermen still set out daily from shrinking docks. The community votes against government relocation assistance, determined to maintain their traditional way of life until the sea makes the final decision.

Shishmaref: Alaska’s Eroding Arctic Outpost

Shishmaref: Alaska's Eroding Arctic Outpost
Source: flickr.com

Located on Sarichef Island, Shishmaref loses about 10 feet of land yearly. After decades of planning, 2024 brought approval of $200 million for relocation efforts. Melting permafrost undermines buildings while shorter sea ice seasons expose the coast to powerful storms. Hunters must travel farther for traditional foods. The Inupiaq community works to preserve cultural practices that depend on specific geographic features that will soon vanish beneath the waves.

Vaan Island: India’s Nearly Vanished Gulf Jewel

Vaan Island: India's Nearly Vanished Gulf Jewel
Source: thetechnovore.com

Once a centerpiece of the Gulf of Mannar’s marine biodiversity, Vaan Island has lost 84% of its area since 2015. Recent surveys show it’s nearly gone, appearing only during low tide. Coral restoration projects struggle as the island’s protective function diminishes. Fishermen who once sheltered their boats in its lee now face rougher seas. Marine biologists work frantically to document unique species that may lose their habitat completely within years.

Ghoramara: India’s Sundarbans Casualty

Ghoramara: India's Sundarbans Casualty
Source: dialogue.earth

Shrinking to just 4.5 square kilometers by 2023, Ghoramara could disappear entirely by 2035. Seas rise 3-4mm yearly around this Sundarbans island. Agricultural fields that sustained generations now lie under brackish water. Many homes have been dismantled and rebuilt multiple times as shorelines retreat. The island’s story has become emblematic of climate justice issues, highlighting how communities that contributed least to global emissions often suffer first.

Nanumaga: Tuvalu’s Annual Flood Zone

Nanumaga: Tuvalu's Annual Flood Zone
Source: undp.org

About 20% of Nanumaga experiences yearly flooding according to 2024 assessments. Sea rise and intensifying storms threaten its 500 residents who maintain a traditional lifestyle. The island’s single freshwater lens grows increasingly contaminated with salt. Community leaders have implemented strict conservation practices. Children learn both traditional navigation and modern climate science as part of their education, preparing them for uncertain futures.

Tegua: Vanuatu’s Pioneering Relocation

Tegua: Vanuatu's Pioneering Relocation
Source: pasifika.new

Relocation from Tegua began in 2005, marking one of the first planned climate migrations. By 2024, half its land had been lost while seas rise 4mm yearly. The island’s experience created a blueprint for other communities facing similar threats. Those who moved inland maintain connections to traditional fishing grounds. Religious leaders have developed ceremonies to honor land surrendered to the sea, helping community members process their grief.

Enewetak: Marshall Islands’ Nuclear Legacy Underwater

Enewetak: Marshall Islands' Nuclear Legacy Underwater
Source: pinterest.com

Already bearing scars from nuclear testing, Enewetak now faces flooding twice as often as in 2020. The concrete dome containing nuclear waste could be compromised by rising waters. Projections indicate the island may become uninhabitable by 2060. Residents who returned after the testing period now face a second forced evacuation. Their struggle highlights how environmental injustices often compound for marginalized communities.

Kili Island: Marshall Islands’ Overcrowded Refuge

Kili Island: Marshall Islands' Overcrowded Refuge
Source: infomarshallislands.com

Originally a relocation site itself, Kili Island now sees 30% of its land flooded annually. The sea rises 7mm yearly around this already overcrowded island. Displaced from Bikini Atoll due to nuclear testing, residents now face a second displacement. Fresh food is scarce as growing areas shrink. Multiple generations share increasingly limited space, creating social tensions that compound environmental challenges faced by this resilient but stressed community.

Walpole Island: New Caledonia’s Threatened Sanctuary

Walpole Island: New Caledonia's Threatened Sanctuary
Source: themisanthropesjournal.blogspot.com

This remote sanctuary lost 15% of its area by 2023 as erosion accelerates. Sea rise of 4mm yearly threatens its status as a critical bird habitat. Scientists rush to document unique species before habitat changes alter the ecosystem. The uninhabited island serves as a living laboratory for studying climate impacts without human adaptation efforts. Conservation teams deploy drones to map changing shorelines, creating time-lapse records of the transformation.

Isle de Jean Charles: Louisiana’s Nearly Vanished Community

Isle de Jean Charles: Louisiana's Nearly Vanished Community
Source: nationalgeographic.com

Once home to the Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribe, this island has lost 98% of its land since 1955. By 2024, only a few homes remained above water. The community received the first U.S. federal climate relocation grant. Those who moved maintain cultural connections through regular gatherings. The few who stayed in elevated homes on tall stilts, creating a surreal landscape of structures seemingly floating above the water’s surface.

Fuvahmulah: Maldives’ Beach Erosion Challenge

Fuvahmulah: Maldives' Beach Erosion Challenge
Source: pelagicdiversfuvahmulah.com

This densely populated Maldivian island has lost 20% of its beaches by 2023. Sea rise of 4mm yearly threatens its 12,000 residents who have limited escape options. The island’s unique freshwater wetlands face saltwater intrusion. Local businesses that depended on beach tourism now struggle financially. Community leaders have implemented strict sand removal bans and launched coral gardening initiatives in attempts to slow the island’s deterioration.

Santo Stefano: Italy’s Eroding Historic Outpost

Santo Stefano: Italy's Eroding Historic Outpost
Source: zastavki.com

Part of the Ventotene Archipelago, Santo Stefano has lost 10% of its coastline since 2015. Erosion accelerates as seas rise 3mm yearly. The former prison island contains significant historical structures now threatened by encroaching waters. Preservation teams race to document archaeological sites before they wash away. European heritage organizations have funded extensive documentation efforts, creating virtual models of features that may soon disappear.

Takuu Atoll: PNG’s Frequently Flooded Culture Hub

Takuu Atoll: PNG's Frequently Flooded Culture Hub
Source: facebook.com

Takuu Atoll, home to a unique Polynesian culture, now floods 80% of the time. Plans aim to relocate its 400 residents within five years as the situation becomes untenable. Traditional songs reference landmarks now underwater. Cultural preservation teams record dances, language, and customs that evolved specifically for atoll life. The community debates whether cultural continuity is possible away from their ancestral geography.

Nui: Tuvalu’s Saline Soils

Nui: Tuvalu's Saline Soils
Source: undp.org

Salt has contaminated 25% of Nui’s land by 2024, making traditional agriculture increasingly difficult. Sea rise of 3.9mm yearly threatens its 500 inhabitants who depend on local food production. Rainwater collection systems can’t keep pace with needs. Families experiment with salt-resistant crops and hydroponic systems. Children learn traditional farming techniques alongside innovative adaptation methods, bridging past practices with necessary future skills.

Funafuti: Tuvalu’s Weekly Flood Zone

Funafuti: Tuvalu's Weekly Flood Zone
Source: iugs-geoheritage.org

Beyond the main islet of Fongafale, Funafuti’s smaller islets have lost 10% of their area by 2023. Flooding has become a weekly occurrence rather than a rare emergency. The national government conducts regular drills for eventual evacuation. Digital preservation efforts create detailed records of cultural sites and practices. International attention has made Funafuti a powerful symbol in climate negotiations, giving its small population an amplified global voice.

Jemo Island: Marshall Islands’ Uninhabited Marker

Jemo Island: Marshall Islands' Uninhabited Marker
Source: linkedin.com

Though uninhabited, Jemo Island holds cultural significance for the Marshallese people. It has lost 30% of its land since 2000 while seas rise 7mm yearly. Traditional navigation techniques use this island as a reference point. Its gradual disappearance disrupts indigenous knowledge systems. Scientific monitoring stations track its diminishment, creating valuable data for climate models. The island serves as a control site for studying sea level rise without human intervention.

Pukapuka: Cook Islands’ Storm-Battered Outpost

Pukapuka: Cook Islands' Storm-Battered Outpost
Source: fanpop.com

Pukapuka has lost 15% of its size to storm surges since 2020. Sea rise of 4mm yearly threatens its 400 residents who maintain traditional Polynesian practices. The island’s central lagoon, once a reliable food source, experiences increasing salinity. Community leaders have implemented traditional conservation practices called “ra’ui” alongside modern adaptation techniques. Their hybrid approach creates resilience while honoring ancestral wisdom about sustainable resource management.

Tebua Tarawa: Kiribati’s Underwater Monument

Tebua Tarawa: Kiribati's Underwater Monument
Source: wallpapers.com

Submerged in 1999, Tebua Tarawa now exists only in memory and navigation charts. Satellite data from 2024 confirms nothing remains above water. Older fishermen can still pinpoint its location by observing wave patterns. Its disappearance marked an early warning that many ignored. Scientists study the underwater ecosystem that has developed on its former footprint, tracking how marine life adapts to newly submerged landscapes.

Abanuea: Kiribati’s Lost Landmark

Abanuea: Kiribati's Lost Landmark
Source: fdd.org

Completely underwater since 1999, Abanuea remains fully submerged even at the lowest tides. Its name ironically means “the long-lasting land” in the local language. Older community members share stories of picnics and gatherings once held there. Some elders have created scale models of the former island to preserve its memory. Its loss challenged local conceptions about the permanence of land and sparked early conversations about climate adaptation.

Kale: Solomon Islands’ Vanished Community

Kale: Solomon Islands' Vanished Community
Source: iexplore.com

Kale disappeared beneath the waves by 2014, victim to the region’s extreme 7-10mm yearly sea rise. Studies from 2024 reaffirmed its complete submersion. Former residents maintain a connection through annual boat gatherings above their former location. Songs recount the island’s features and significant events. Religious leaders have developed ceremonies to honor submerged burial grounds, creating spiritual continuity despite physical loss.

Rapita: Solomon Islands’ Absent Neighbor

Rapita: Solomon Islands' Absent Neighbor
Source: islandsbusiness.com

Submerged by 2014, Rapita shows no trace in 2023 imagery. Its disappearance altered local wave patterns, affecting neighboring islands. Former inhabitants scattered across the Solomon Islands, taking with them stories and traditions unique to their lost home. Many maintain informal networks, gathering yearly to share memories and update each other on their new lives. Their diaspora experience offers insights for other communities facing imminent displacement.

Rehoka: Solomon Islands’ Confirmed Loss

Rehoka: Solomon Islands' Confirmed Loss
Source: scmp.com

Disappeared by 2014, Rehoka’s absence was reconfirmed in 2024 surveys. The spot where it once stood now serves as a fishing ground. Former residents point out underwater features to their children using traditional knowledge. Some families have established memorial gardens on nearby islands, transplanting plants rescued from Rehoka before its final submersion. These gardens serve as living museums of the lost island’s biodiversity.

Kakatina: Solomon Islands’ Submerged Memory

Kakatina: Solomon Islands' Submerged Memory
Source: travelandleisureasia.com

Vanished by 2014, Kakatina remains underwater, according to 2024 surveys. Local folklore has already incorporated its disappearance into traditional stories. Former inhabitants created detailed maps from memory before the last traces disappeared. These cultural documents preserve knowledge of freshwater sources, medicinal plant locations, and sacred sites. Anthropologists study how the community narratively processes their homeland’s physical erasure.

Zollies Island: Solomon Islands’ Unrecovered Land

Zollies Island: Solomon Islands' Unrecovered Land
Source: tripzilla.com

Zollies Island submerged by 2014 with no recovery evident in 2023 satellite analysis. Named for a European trader, its loss received less attention than islands with longer indigenous histories. Local marine ecosystems have adapted to their underwater topography. Fishermen report increased catches in the area as the former island creates artificial reef structures. Its transformation from land to marine habitat represents the ecological silver lining of a human tragedy.

Lohachara: India’s Sundarbans Pioneer Loss

Lohachara: India's Sundarbans Pioneer Loss
Source: huffpost.com

Lohachara sank by 2006, becoming one of the first inhabited islands confirmed lost to climate change. By 2024, its former location exists only as a tidal zone. Its 10,000 displaced residents are scattered across West Bengal, often in slums and precarious settlements. Their experience foreshadowed challenges now faced by millions of potential climate refugees. Social scientists study their adaptation strategies to inform policies for future displacements.

Supdanga: India’s Early Warning

Supdanga: India's Early Warning
Source: fotoroom.com

Submerged in the early 2000s, Supdanga is now just a shallow water area. Its loss received little international attention despite displacing its entire population. Former residents still struggle for government recognition and compensation two decades later. Many live in temporary settlements that have become permanent. Their ongoing displacement illustrates how climate migration often leads to intergenerational poverty when inadequately supported by policy interventions.

Holland Island: Chesapeake Bay’s Final Ruins

Holland Island: Chesapeake Bay's Final Ruins
Source: desertedplaces.blogspot.com

Once home to 360 people, Holland Island has been mostly underwater since 2010. By 2024, only a few ruins remain visible during extreme low tides. The last house collapsed into the bay in 2010, captured in widely shared photographs. Former residents’ descendants maintain a historical society that preserves photographs, documents, and artifacts. Their meticulous record-keeping provides valuable historical context for current climate adaptation planning throughout the Chesapeake region.

What’s Next For Us?

What's Next For Us?
Source: savvydime.com

The ocean takes what it wants. These 40 islands tell us what comes next for coastlines worldwide. Maps change. People move. Communities break apart. With water rising almost 5mm yearly, faster in many spots, more land will sink. More families will leave. We know this happens. We see it now. The people on these islands didn’t cause this crisis, yet they pay first and most heavily. If you live near an ocean, look carefully at these stories. They show your possible future. We can’t save every island on this list, but we might save what comes next if we act now while there’s still land to stand on.

