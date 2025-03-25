30 Islands Disappearing Now and 10 Already Lost Forever Due To Climate Change

Water keeps coming. Inch by inch, year after year. IPCC data show oceans rising 4.62mm annually since 2010, with western Pacific rates hitting a staggering 7-10mm each year. Homes flood. Farm salt. Communities scatter. Right now, island nations watch as their territory shrinks beneath them. No abstract threat, no distant future. This is today. Real people pack belongings and leave behind burial grounds as water claims what once was theirs. Below are 40 stories of loss: 30 islands fighting for survival and 10 others already gone, their names reduced to coordinates on outdated maps.