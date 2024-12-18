25 Science “Facts” from the 90s That Turned Out to Be Wrong

Remember sitting cross-legged on the classroom floor, watching Bill Nye the Science Guy and feeling absolutely certain about how the world worked? Well, science has a funny way of keeping us humble. The 1990s were a golden age of science education, but they were also a time when we got quite a few things hilariously wrong. Many “facts” we learned between Pogs and Pokemon have since been revolutionized by modern research. Let’s explore 25 scientific “truths” that got a serious update since we last sat in science class.