15 Mad Scientists Who Used Their Own Bodies in Their Research

Throughout history, mad scientists have pushed the boundaries of scientific exploration, often at great personal risk. In their quest for knowledge, some have taken the extreme step of experimenting on their own bodies. This practice raises profound ethical dilemmas, questioning the limits of human sacrifice for the sake of discovery. While some discoveries have led to significant advancements in medicine and science, the motivations and methods behind these experiments can often be unsettling. In this article, we will explore 15 of these daring individuals and the remarkable—yet sometimes troubling—path they forged in the name of research.