The Most Advanced Firefighting Weapons Humanity Has Today

As Los Angeles battles its most destructive urban wildfires in 40 years, firefighters are deploying cutting-edge technology to combat the flames. With over 12,000 structures damaged or destroyed and 27 lives lost in the Palisades and Eaton fires, these advanced firefighting tools prove more crucial than ever. From eyes in the sky to boots on the ground, here’s a look at the most sophisticated firefighting equipment being used to protect lives and property.