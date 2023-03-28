The Matrix series was one of the most inventive and impressive science fiction stories of all time. It manages to stand out today because people are often seeing “evidence” for some Matrix tropes being real. One such concept is the idea of “glitches,” where just like in a video game or computer program, the world around us has problems. The way to know there is an issue with one of these programs is often through glitches, which for a video game might be eyes missing or body parts not being where they are supposed to be. These “glitches in the Matrix” are sometimes present in our reality too.

Some of the supposed glitches are not really a glitch and might just be something small. This could be finding two people who are wearing the same clothing or a few people moving at the exact same time, seemingly in lockstep. These might be common for NPCs in video games, but it is no glitch. Then you have things that are hard to explain or come across as scientifically odd. That is what our article is going to be focused on. Just so you’re aware, we use the “Matrix” term like it is used within the “glitch in the Matrix” term. This means that the Matrix term will stand for a “false reality” or “simulated reality.” With that said, let’s talk glitches!

The Chair Matrix

We’re not really sure how or why this type of image makes our eyes go nuts, making us assume there are glitches in the matrix. Yet it seems to occur simply out of what we perceive to be normal. When we look at the world around us, our brains judge the things we see. Yes, this means we often pre-judge people, places, and even possible events. This is an unfortunate reality. With that said, an image like this makes our brains go haywire. The chairs are clearly stacked up, one on top of the other. There is also a bar in the front. However, due to how they are stacked and how many are present, the chairs appear to be distorted at first glance.