People’s Best Memes & Revelations About The ‘Barbenheimer’ Phenomenon

Barbenheimer is an Internet phenomenon that emerged before the simultaneous theatrical release of two blockbuster films, Barbie and Oppenheimer, on July 21, 2023. The word is a blend of the films’ titles and was inspired by their extreme opposites – Barbie being a fantasy comedy and Oppenheimer an epic biographical thriller about physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. The internet response included memes and merchandise. Celebrities like Tom Cruise joined in, encouraging audiences to watch both films on the same day. Both movies exceeded box-office expectations, and some media commentators pointed out intriguing similarities between them, including exploring existentialism and the Anthropocene concept, having Oscar-nominated directors and screenwriters, and being produced by husband-and-wife production companies. Let’s look at some of the best memes to come out of this unprecedented event.