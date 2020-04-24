Have you ever heard of creation science? If you haven’t, it may be one of the most significant issues today that you are not aware of. If you have, you may know that it is an attempt to explain the biblical account of creation by using scientific evidence.

The problem is that creation science is not at all scientific, and many Christians see it as harming their reputation and the reputation of the Bible. Keep reading to learn about what creation science is, what it attempts to prove, and why it is such a big deal.

Mainstream Scientists Believe The Universe Was Created In The Big Bang

The Big Bang theory suggests that the universe began about 14 billion years ago from a speck of infinite mass and gravity known as a singularity. That singularity did not contain the entire universe within it but immense energy.

Something triggered a release of that energy and caused the singularity to expand in an explosion known as the Big Bang. That expansion became the universe; it has not stopped, as the universe continues expanding to this day. Scientists do not understand what exactly triggered the Big Bang, and not all scientists believe that the Big Bang theory adequately explains the origins of the universe. However, it is the most widely accepted theory.