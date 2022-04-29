Amazing Easter Eggs in Every Marvel Movie

All of the Marvel movies have an easter egg or two lying around somewhere in the background. Only true Marvel fans, especially those who read the comics, would notice them. However, if you’re not one of those, we’ve made it simple for you by providing the top 40 easter eggs to look out for in your favorite Marvel movies.

40. The Foreshadowing Of The Fight With Fenrir in Thor: Ragnarok

In Thor: Ragnarok, Hulk finally comes out of his raged state and returns to being Bruce Banner after (who-knows-how-long) he’s been on Sakaar. He rummages through the ship to find some of Stark’s clothes and puts on a Duran Duran shirt. The artwork is from their album “Hungry Like The Wolf,” which, if you’ve seen the movie, you’ll remember that they have to face down Fenris the wolf close to the end of the film. Who didn’t see this one coming?