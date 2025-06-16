Is the universe really infinite? Astrophysicists explain.

For thousands of years, humanity has gazed up at the stars, wondering just how far the universe stretches. Our ancestors mapped the heavens and told stories of distant realms, but the true scale of the cosmos remained a mystery. Today, thanks to powerful telescopes and groundbreaking discoveries in astrophysics, we are closer than ever to understanding the universe’s astonishing size and complexity. Yet, the question remains: is the universe truly infinite, or does it have an edge? Scientists are still searching for answers.