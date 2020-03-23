A Study To See If People Can People Stop Their Own Nightmares

In the middle of the night, you wake up. Your heart is pounding, and you’re surrounded by darkness and fear. You’ve just had a nightmare, but it takes you a while to realize that everything is actually okay and it was all in your mind.

Although it was just a nightmare, you tend to feel unsettled for quite a while after. This happens for both adults and children. Although, when you’re an adult, there is no one to check for monsters underneath your bed. Is it even possible for us to avoid having nightmares, or are we stuck with them forever?