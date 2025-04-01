40 Archaeological Finds That Suggest a Global Flood Really Happened

For centuries, people have debated whether Noah’s flood was fact or fiction. Archaeological discoveries around the world have fueled this conversation, with findings so remarkable they’ve convinced many biblical archaeologists that Scripture tells the true story. From mountain-top seashells to buried civilizations, these 40 discoveries align perfectly with Genesis accounts of a catastrophic global deluge. Biblical scholars point to these findings as physical evidence of God’s judgment and mercy. Let’s explore what they’ve uncovered.