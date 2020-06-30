22 Fun and Educational Science Kits Parents Can Find Online

If your kid (or maybe inner kid) is a science fanatic, it’s only smart to develop and nurture that interest. Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) careers are projected to take up about 8.05 million positions in the US workforce by 2028, so we might as well get our kiddos started early! There are many great science kits and activities on the market, so we’ve compiled a great list just for you.

This kid-sized kit has enough in it for 21 science experiments and activities like creating your own lava lamp (complete with the glow in the dark formula), stunning grow-your-own crystals, and of course, the rite of passage: volcano science! The kit includes everything you’ll need except for basic household items like oil or water. You will also have access to online demo videos so you can follow along, step by step.

None of the ingredients included are toxic or dangerous to children, so you can rest easy knowing that you aren’t purchasing hazardous chemicals for your kids. It’s recommended for ages five and above, so it’ll be effortless to engage with them. Hands-on activities are scientifically proven to be the most effective way of learning, so what better gift is there for your kids?

Purchase a Dynamo Lab here for just $43!